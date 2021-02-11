The attempted banning of the video-sharing application by President Donald Trump is now backed off by the administration of the United States President Joe Biden, as they now asked the court for a postponement of the TikTok ban on the legal dispute.

Reports say that Biden's administration will execute a broader review regarding the possible threat posed by the Chinese technology companies on the national security.

Based on a court filing on Wednesday, the United States Commerce Department is reviewing whether the claim of former president Trump regarding the threat of TikTok to national security made enough justification in their attempt of banning the application from smartphone app stores and deny its vital technical services.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the administration of Biden has indefinitely shelved a proposed U.S. takeover of TikTok.

Moreover, the Trump administration brokered a deal last year that would have had Corporations from the U.S. like Walmart and Oracle in taking a huge stake in the Chinese-owned app on national-security grounds.

The said arrangement is due to the executive order of Trump that targeted to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. unless the Chinese-owned app will accept a greater degree of American control.

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary did not deny the Journal report but mentioned Wednesday that the administration of Biden has not taken any step proactively in the process.

The White House press secretary also added that the administration of Biden is thoroughly evaluating the risks to the United States data, especially those who involved TikTok.

She also shared that a review of TikTok by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which considers the national security implications of such investments, is ongoing, however, Psaki did not discuss its timetable.

READ ALSO: Trump Not Happy With Defense Team After Rambling Performance On Day 1 Of Impeachment Trial

On the other hand, former president Trump targeted the video-sharing application over the summer with a series of executive orders that cited concerns over the U.S. data that TikTok collects from its users.

But the attempted TikTok ban made by the previous administration was blocked by the courts, and the Presidential election overshadowed the fight against TikTok.

The United States President Joe Biden has previously mentioned that the video-sharing app TikTok is a concern, but his administration had not mentioned whether they will pursue the banning of the Chinese-owned app also known as the TikTok ban, or will be forcing a sale.

Based on some experts, Biden has so far taken a cautious approach to inherit the China policies of Trump and has not promised to scale back or even cancel tariffs and other combative measures previously imposed by the former president, Associated Press reported.

A China expert at Yale Law School, Samm Sacks, shared that the administration of Biden appears to be creating a clearer set of criteria in evaluating the Chinese technology platforms, whether they pose a legitimate security risk to Americans, The Guardian reported.

Sacks also mentioned that she does not think that the Biden administration see TikTok itself as a high-priority issue, and this one-off ban on a rotating cast of Chinese tech companies, is not likely to continue.



RELATED ARTICLE: Democrats Allegedly Cut out Trump's Calls for "Peace and Patriotism" in Impeachment Video

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.