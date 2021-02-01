The military overthrew the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup de tat. Along with her are other leaders of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

On Monday, the military leadership has taken power from the newly elected government of Suu Kyi. They accuse the National League of Democracy (NLD) party of election fraud.

Upsetting the democratic process in Burma claiming Fraud

According to the Burmese military leaders who moved in early morning raids, seizing NLD members, the leaders' detention was a reaction to their suspected election fraud, reported Reuters.

When the military forces rounded up civilian leaders, power of the government was given to military chief Min Aung Hlaing who immediately put in place a declared state of emergency for twelve-months. A military television station confirmed this.

Before Aung Hlaing would fully commit to a military takeover of the Burmese government, Suu would post on Facebook that a military coup may be inevitable. She declared on social media that all Burmese should oppose it.

Stealing power from a democratically elected government headed by Suu Kyi destroys progress made to put Western-style democracy. Citing one factor for the military is the proximity of China to Burma.

No one expected the generals to order the military to prevent parliament from starting the first time. Sources say the country verified the mandate that Aung San Suu Kyi got as overwhelming. Her win is a landslide that was not entirely accepted by the military, thus the forced takeover.

The military cut off lines of communication

In the Burmese capital of Naypyitaw, all the phone services and internet connection were shut down before the military strong-arming the elected civilian government. Next, Yangon was disrupted like clockwork with the state television taken down; then the round-up of all the NLD who was accused of election fraud.

This move allowed military units to swiftly apprehend Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other NLD leaders without any problems. Myo Nyunt, the NLD spokesman, was able to report by phone but was out of touch soon after.

Social media got some more news as regional lawmaker Pa Pa Han was on video while getting arrested. The lawmaker pled to the persons outside his gate, with a child to change their minds.

Civil chaos anticipated by the Military leaders

The chaos of the civilian arrests prompted stationing troops and police in the Yangon district. Many panicked to get food stocks and money from ATMs as the civil disorder was unfolding. Banks were shuttered with no internet connections in the city.

Friction between the civilian government and the military due to the elections was destined to have an awful result after elections. The NLD got 83%.

The Burmese Junta

According to Min Aung Hlaing, the de facto leader of the military takeover who promised a multiparty democratic system. Lastly, giving power to the winning party in an election.

There will be an election, but if it will be held after the state of emergency, is left to be seen. Aung San Suu Kyi is still the perceived winner who did not win by election fraud.

