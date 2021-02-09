A baby sitter uses a bogus FaceBook profile to have access to babies and steal them. It is a good thing the child was recovered and unharmed.

One woman faked it as a babysitter to get access to a child kidnapped from his residence.

Bogus babysitter

According to police officials, one female posing as a baby sitter for hire took a 3-month-old baby boy from his Virginia residence. The criminal made a fake Facebook profile as a baby sitter, reported MSN.

The culprit, identified as Tykirah Lashae Reid, 20, is charged for Jiraiya Cherry's kidnapping. He was taken from his home in Newport News on February 4. When his family noticed him missing at 10:20 a.m., they called the police.

Jiraiya Cherry is missing

An uncle of Jiraiya was there at the house on Preakness Drive when the abduction happened. He said that when he was babysitting the infant boy and 4-year-old niece. Adding Lashae told him that the child's parent hired her to help him. He did not suspect any ill intentions like a kidnapping, so he allowed her in.

Tykirah Reid was identified as the baby sitter by the family. The authorities later tracked her at her residence at North Chesterfield. Police apprehended her at around 6: 45 in the evening, an amber alert was issued at a bit before 5 a.m.

Information revealed that she used Facebook to contact the parent of the infant about the babysitting gig. She used the false name, Taliyah Lipsey, said the court filings. It was not expected the baby sitter uses a bogus fakebook profile.

When the kidnapper stole the baby, the uncle took his niece to get something in the house's back bedroom. He left his nephew with the babysitter in the living room of the house. Jiraiya's uncle did not know that something was about to happen.

Terror, baby Jiraiya is missing

The boy's mother called the house at exactly10:12 a.m. and said she could not reach the baby sitter on FB Messenger. She was worried that no one was answering her messages.

She finally rang the infant's uncle at 10:12 a.m., telling him that the baby sitter was unreachable. Checking on the boy found him missing with the front door partly open, noted the records.

Immediately after the kidnapping report, the police investigated and looked for Tykirah Lashae Reid with a description provided to identify her. The Newport News Police Department sent a bulletin about Tykirah's kidnapping of Jiraiya Cherry.

His mother gave the picture of Reid used in the bogus FB page and her fake name "Taliyah Lipsey." A mistake came about with another woman living in Suffolk but was let go and cleared.

Police arrest the real criminal

Tykirah Lashae Reid was eventually tracked to her home at North Chesterfield. She was holding the baby in her arms and tried to escape into the house. Officers on the scene got her and arrested her.

Reid was arrested and sent to the county jail without bond.

The 20-year-old was arrested and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. She is charged with abduction and several charges, and the child is safe.

