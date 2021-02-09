The US Marines want a next-gen combat utility uniform that is cost-effective and comes with better protection. An improved uniform will offer more for US service members in the Marine corps.

Its current combat uniform has been in service for many years.

New combat dress for marines

One of the Marine Corps' wish-list items is a combat utility uniform that comes cheap and better advantages when worn in the field. Uniforms used in combat offers utility for the combat soldier, reported Military.

Currently, marines have two utility uniforms worn outside when in a tropical setting. One is the one with a digital-patterned and flame-resistant organizational gear, called FROG combat uniform.

The purpose of the FROG combat utility is to camouflage the marine from enemies. Another version of the uniform has flame retardant and better camouflage for the wearer. The only drawback is that it's more expensive to produce but made to be durable as the combat uniform lacks flame protection.

The service wants a combo of the marines' two uniforms, with the advantages of either uniform.

Why is a single uniform more preferable?

According to officials having a single-issue uniform will be less expensive for the Marine Corps and easier for streamlining its acquisition process. The objective is to give all Marines a uniform that has better protection and comfort when worn.

Like all weapons used by the marines, their planned next-gen uniform is just as crucial as getting high-tech arms. Soldiers need an excellent next-gen combat utility uniform for any situation that comes along. Services like the Marine Corps need this as much.

Next uniform for the Marines

According to the official, the next uniform will still have the same design. Costs for acquiring a single combat utility uniform are $89, and the FROG uniform is worth $184. In getting a single uniform, it will be cheaper and more reasonable.

It is better to have one multi-purpose uniform than keeping the two at present. Having one will significantly lessen the logistics, and saving quite a bit will attract the Corps. Also, it will be less tedious for soldiers to have one battle dress for any occasion.

Budget is always a concern for the Military, but not to save where it is critical, like a battle dress or weapons vital to do the job.

A federal contract is looking for suppliers to award the contract to produce the Corps' fabric to make the uniforms. About 100 to 200 fabric types will be under consideration for the battle dress. Those concerned added that the samples are not supposed to be wearable like regular clothes.

One more thing to get the contract to produce the battle dress is it should cost $105.60, no more.

Requirements of the new-gen battle dress

The qualities of the current combat uniform and improving it further with specifications are stressed. One of them is durability for the kind of punishment it will get when used by soldiers. Next is fire protection, with unique camouflage properties to hide body heat and even more protection from infrared sensors.

Contractors have not met these requirements, nor is the date set for its presentation to the Marine Corps. Officials envision a next-gen combat utility uniform with all these properties for all marines.

