A big part of the insurrection charge is the Capitol Breach allegedly caused by Trump's speech. More evidence of a plot is working its way into the charge of the Democrats.

With the nearing impeachment of the ex-president, Donald Trump, the evidence is growing that it was a plot not by him.

The Capitol incident was a plot

Recent evidence that insurrection charges might not be as severe because someone else had it planned on January 6. The gathering of criminal complaints and affidavits have provided the basis for this assumption. Overall the DEMS need an excellent charge to make their allegations stick, reported NTD.

This development undermines a lot riding on their main charge against the ex-president and muddling up to be liable for incitement to insurrection.

New evidence by the FBI with all the documents needed to support all the charges that include conspiracy covers all the accused members who were part of the Capitol breach that had elements planning, proving that it was not the ex-president who did it.

This idea that someone, not the ex-president, planned the Capitol chaos is a lesser point to have a conviction. At this point, many of the critics are pushing back even before the impeachment.

Based on this assumption, having the trial has already lost most of its credibility. Next, what happens if evidence proves that Trump is not guilty? Will he still be tried anyway for the Capitol Breach? These are the implications of a documented plot or so.

According to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the Capitol incident is pre-planned and coordinated, even before Trump spoke. In essence, the ex-GOP president was caught off guard by events. His political opponents even used his speech on that same day, which was a sideswipe he could not avoid.

Essential parts of his speech with references to fighting for the country and peacefully, patriotically was misconstrued despite non-violence. The media skewed it and worked on making reasons why it adds up to insurrection.

This speech is the end all be all that makes up the great argument of the Democrats.

Democrat's Pandora's Box

Last February. 1, Graham had an interview on Fox News, saying that the breach is gaining more support than an organized plot. The ex-president's speech was only a coincidence when the Capitol incident happened.

He warned the Democrats that it would be a can of worms that will call in the FBI to explain how people plotted the attack. Another is how the Capitol police force got so small for a planned event of thousands.

Graham called it Pandora's box, and if one witness shows, then a lot more unwanted information will crop up. As he said, Pandora's box is something Democrats should look out for in convicting Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks

Donald Trump Jr. posted a tweet that if there was any disturbance, his dad should be free from blame. Better yet, the charge of insurrection is a miscarriage of justice because he's innocent. There are already several identified in the Capitol Breach with documents supporting it. These are real culprits, not the ex-president.

If these federal law enforcement agencies had prior knowledge that this was a planned attack then POTUS didn’t incite anything. If he didn’t incite anything then Nancy Pelosi and the Dems used impeachment on yet another sham political witch-hunt. https://t.co/W2BGLIxMKU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 14, 2021

