One comment by a constitutional law specialist says the House Democrats are hell-bent on convicting the ex-president. Since taking power, the DEMS show disregard for the US Constitution that only worsens how people see their malign behavior.

The common regard for the impeachment is that it's unconstitutional, and many experts disagree, but the Democrats will upturn everything to get Donald Trump convicted.

Democrats are going all out

According to Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley, the DEMS in the House would attempt to twist Trump's non-appearance. He said not talking on behalf of his own will be contradictory, citing constitutional principles. Another is centuries of legal writing as well, in his opinion, reported the Epoch Times.

Allegedly in the last four years, the DEMS have been knee-capping the Trump administration. The impeachment of citizen Trump is a continuation of that political persecution.

Turley said that when impeached, most presidents did not testify at their trials. It is reasoned that presidents in office have been impeached and disagreed with getting examined as the head of government. He wrote the article for Fox News.

He added that it is either not dignified or too much a risk for this trial. Defense counsels would not place their clients in the hot seat with riskiness than actual benefit. Trump said it's unconstitutional and he will not give the DEMS like Pelosi and others in her party opposed to him, any quarter as a witness. Many critics call the move a political hit job, especially the Republicans.

A week ago, the DEMS impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), demanded that the ex-president testifies in the Senate Trial. He then doubled up that it is a point against him, but the defense said that Trump wouldn't. It was the same strategy used by Trump at the first impeachment when the DEMS fell flat when he was acquitted.

One opinion noted by Law Professor Alan Dershowitz is that the House DEMS uses it as a show trial. He added why Trump should go there when it is a venue controlled by those he thwarted during his term.

Raskin has made statements that have made historical precedents for a president's choice not to testify. Based on what the DEMS want, which is to convict regardless of the US constitution, they are forcing him to testify or consider it an admission of guilt.

The DEMS suggests a blatant move to throw away the US Constitution to suit their need. That is to ignore the process to be judge and jury. They've made up their minds to the outcome of the trial already.

Democrat are intent on conviction

When the impeachment articles were raised, all the DEMS in the House and 10 Republicans voted for it. They side with the DEMS who accused Trump of starting the trouble, but top DEMS has encouraged violence, as the defense said. In the Capitol incident, the ex-president said that everyone should make their voices be peacefully heard.

This was not the DEMS interpretation.

Turley said that Raskins demand for an appearance or he is guilty is incorrect. He said the House Democrat has violated at their own risk, in American law, that a refusal to testify is not evidence of guilt. This impeachment is proof of a show trial.

