After a season of doubt, Tom Brady lifted another Vince Lombardi trophy for the seventh time in his career, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the firepower to steal Super Bowl LV against the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, at the Raymond James Stadium.

According to CBS Sports, the 43-year-old quarterback further cemented his case as the greatest quarterback of all time as he delivered a Super Bowl title to a losing Tampa team this season, leading with 21-for-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

The two-decade run of Tom Brady in New England produced six titles, but now, the 43-year-old quarterback surpassed his previous team, as he now holds the most number of Super Bowl titles in the history of the NFL.

The Winningest NFL player, Tom Brady, was also named as the MVP of the Super Bowl LV.

Despite the spotlight being focused on his game-changing performance and career, Brady emphasized that it was an overall team effort. The Buccanneers displayed their defensive prowess with two takeaways and three sacks.

Rob Gronkowski, who also won three titles under the New England Patriots uniform with Tom Brady, got his fourth title as they also got the most touchdowns by a quarterback-pass catcher duo in the playoff history of the NFL with 14.

Gronkowski was also named as the first player to catch a pass in five super bowls.

Tom Brady kicked off the game with a quick three and out, finishing a drive with an eight-yard completion to Rob Gronkowski.

He exhibited 6 of 7 passing for 50 yards with a score, as they lead 7-3.

Brady started the second quarter blazing with a 31-yard completion to Mike Evans and nearly capped off his first drive of the quarter with a touchdown pass to Buccanneers offensive lineman, Joe Haeg.

The Buccaneers took advantage of the next possession as the 43-year-old quarterback threw another touchdown to secure a 14-3 lead.

Brady capitalized on the situation and followed it up by locating Brown on a short pass to amass a 21-6 lead at the break.

Brady had 16-of-20 passing with 160 yards and three scores.

After an efficient first half, Brady continued to show his dominance and completed 20 of his 26 passing attempts for 195 yards and three touchdowns, Washington Post reported.

Tom Brady had his eyes on Evans and Godwin but had targeted longtime teammate Gronkowski as they run away from the game while holding a 31-9 lead.

Based on some experts, the Buccanneers' win was a total team effort result displaying a notable defense, harassing the superstar quarterback of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, all night long.

As Mahomes spent much of the night scrambling around in the backfield avoiding sacks, some analysts also noticed that a turf toe injury had hobbled him.

He finished 26-for-49 with 270 yards and two interceptions.

It is a historic win for the Buccanneers as they are the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium and win it, Yahoo Sports reported.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians is also named the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl at 68 years and 127 days.

