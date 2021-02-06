E-coli infection has been causing sickness to many people in the US. The Center for Disease Control is clueless about the source.

E-coli infection: Another Outbreak in the US?

A notice for investigation has been released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the ongoing outbreak of a particular strain of E-coli. In a report by Mike Wehner of BGR.com, out of 16 confirmed cases, the multi-state outbreak has already led to 9 hospitalizations. Unfortunately, as a result of their infection, one person has already died.

CDC officials have yet to be able to trace the cause of E-coli infection. Most outbreaks appear to be detected before a cause is confirmed, this is not necessarily out of the ordinary, but the fact that this strain of E. Coli tends to cause such extreme reactions make it all the more necessary to determine the source of the outbreak the soonest.

Although the number of people infected is at only 16, the true number is likely to be considerably higher and some people could have had milder symptoms that did not require hospitalization and were thus not included in the results. The reported cases cover five states including Washington, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Virginia, and New York, patients have been found, so there's no direct geographical correlation. Notice that the distribution is sort of interesting.

Symptoms of E-Coli Infection

The following symptoms can occur with E-coli:

1. Pains and cramps in the stomach.

2. Diarrhea, which can range from bloody to watery.

3. Tiredness.

4. Loss of nausea or appetite.

5. Vomiting.

6. Fever (not all people have this symptom).

If you experience these kinds of symptoms, it is best to consult a doctor really quick. E-coli infection is not something to be taken lightly because it can be fatally damaging.

