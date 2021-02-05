Just days after a new relief package was settled, the third round of $1,400 stimulus checks could be given out in a few days, and families of four will receive $5,600.

Congress must pass the COVID-19 relief bill for a new round of stimulus funds sent out across the United States.

Third stimulus checks could provide $5,600 to a family of four

However, the exact date of when Congress would pass a relief measure is unclear. According to the Washington Post, White House officials are pressing for the law to be approved before mid-March. The news source said that the relief payments are supposed to be sent out within days of the new bill being signed.

The funding will only be given to people who make up to $50,000 regarding the most recent Democratic campaign for $1,400 stimulus checks. It will also be available for spouses making up to $100,000, senior policy director Marc Goldwein told the Washington Post.

For each child they have, parents would get $1,400 - meaning a family of four would get $5,600.

Another report explained that, as coronavirus assistance is being fast-tracked, Americans will collect their $1,400 stimulus check in just 12 days. As President Joe Biden is pressing to pass a COVID-19 aid bill, the looming third round of stimulus checks may be determined at the start of this month.

According to CNET, if Congress passed the relief money on February 8 and it gets signed into law on February 9, checks will arrive fast.

When stimulus checks are signed into law, the first direct deposit checks will be issued to the public by February 15.

As per the news outlet's possible dates, the first paper checks would be sent out on February 22, and the first EIP cards would be sent out on March 1. Meanwhile, those who want to petition for lost stimulus funds will be eligible to do so on May 3.

It took 19 days last year, after a relief bill was passed, for the first stimulus checks to be released. The IRS took 17 days for the second round of stimulus checks to be released - after passing the stimulus package on December 27.

Democrats support Biden's $1.9 trillion relief proposal

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for getting their $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill in without Republican support. They pitched a $618 billion slimmed-down plan that is a fraction of the $1.9 trillion Biden aims for.

Biden opposed a stimulus agreement with the Republicans to hand out $1,000 checks, saying he would "not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment."

Without support from the Republicans, the Democrats voted to drive through $1,400 stimulus checks in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

After talks with the House caucus on Wednesday, Biden allegedly said he would not break a pledge to Americans and admitted he is not "married to a specific number." He reportedly told the caucus: "We can make compromises on several of the programs" and highlighted the importance of immediately agreeing on a COVID-19 aid.

