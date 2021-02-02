Steven Crowder, a conservative host, stated on February 1 that he would sue Facebook over "unfair competition, fraud, false advertising, and antitrust."

His attorney Bill Richmond remarked on Crowder's YouTube channel that the lawsuit is "already initiated," accusing the social network of antitrust violations, false advertising, fraud, and unfair competition.

Steven Crowder to Sue Facebook

More information will be disclosed to the public as the lawsuit progresses.

According to Richmond, "We're going after Facebook based on its own words and its own promises," reported The Daily Wire.

Crowder is the host of the conservative talk show "Louder with Crowder."

He alluded to the lawsuit amid an "explanation" for his three week-radio silence the previous week.

Crowder and the BlazeTV attorney announced the lawsuit on Monday, reported The RF Angle.

According to Crowder, "The key remedy is injunctive relief (stop unfair/deceptive acts). We're also seeking seven-figure monetary damages. The goal here is forcing honesty and clarity in policy application and enforcement," reported The Right Scoop.

He added, "Our broader point is that we are pro-business but anti-fraud. Facebook lured consumers and creators to spend money and provide data and views under the promise of not engaging in political, racial or religious bias in enforcing their policies, but they have done so both expressly and secretively, and hence, the suit."

Crowder alleged the social media platform lured creators and customers to spend money and provide information and views under the vow of not engaging in racial, political, or religious bias in establishing their policies. Still, they have done so both expressly and furtively.

He is mainly seeking injunctive relief and will also be demanding over $1 million in damages for Facebook's apparent malicious practices.

According to a summary of the filing posted on Crowder's website, the lawsuit is slated to be filed this week at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Richmond, who is mockingly referred to on the set as Crowder's half-Asian attorney, was unusually straight-faced during the show on Monday as he divulged details regarding the lawsuit. He expects that it will pull him away from the show for the foreseeable future.

Crowder in the YouTube video stated that his November 3 election livestream was halted amid his coverage. He remarked that he was never provided a reason behind the stream being taken down.

He said Facebook removed the biggest stream that has come to existence from the biggest platform that has ever existed for no reason.

Richmond claimed Facebook said they were no longer inhibiting certain speech but continued to do so.

An example of the alleged speech suppression was when Crowder's election livestream was apparently halted.

Crowder is one of the most noteworthy alleged victims of Youtube's social media censorship and demonetization. The cut-off was after he hit more than 8.1 million views on his election livestream.

The statement indicated they want Facebook to stop such practices or to be honest regarding their practices.

