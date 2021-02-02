White House is currently reviewing Trump's access to intel briefs, including whether he will eventually be cut off. They are concerned if it is wise to allow access to the president who made inroads in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

The plan to cut off Trump from classified intelligence is debatable since former presidents are usually given access to it. Updates will be reported as the issue develops.

Why can't Trump get briefings?

According to the new Press Secretary Jen Psaki, she stated that they are deliberating if former president Trump will continue access to reports. Many presidents have had this privilege, but Trump's own is reviewed, reported NTD.

After the question was asked, she told the press it is getting reviewed with no final decision yet.

But, contrary to the White House's course of action, former presidents have the privilege of briefings, and classified intel is part of their perks. The Biden administration has to fully back up its decision if they cut off Trump and why.

DEMS and critics prefer that Trump get no briefings

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of the House Intelligence Committee said that ex-president Trump should be disallowed to get the intelligence briefings.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said last month that Trump should not get intelligence briefings, adding that Trump access should under no circumstance be allowed to intel reports, now or ever, he told CBS. He even raised if the information given to him can be entrusted, now or later. He raised the issue when Trump had prioritized American interests over foreign ones.

Also read: Trump Meets with Rep. McCarthy for a 'More United Conservative Movement'

Another of Trump's critics, Susan Gordon, a former principal deputy director of national intelligence, said her reasons to cut off Trump in a news piece. She added that the ex-president should cease getting any after his term on January 20.

She gave an opinion that might have an alleged bias and with no proof of what she stated. One of these is that Trump is not leaving politics and even alleges the ex-president who made relevant progress with North Korea and made the Abraham Accords possible does not know what to do with intel.

She even went far as saying he disclosed things to US adversaries. But, in the four years, he made the US relevant again in the Indo-Pacific as well.

To give assuranc that no hasty decision will be reached without bias, there will be a referencing with intelligence officials, said Ron Klain (White House Chief of Staff). He reiterated it to CNN on January 17.

There has been no comment from Trump's Save America PAC about the issue yet.

One of the move's allegations to shut off Trump from intel reports is by those opposed to him. It is part of a suspected drive to limit his movements in public and the government.

Just one of many moves to isolate Trump

Another of these developments to allegedly keep him away from politics and government is to impeach him in the Senate. Trump is accused of causing trouble during January 6, but he was always against violence.

Big tech has decided to lock the ex-president out from his supporters, but he intends to stay around. Trump's access to intel reports continue should depend on the Oval Office.

Related article: Trump Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for the Israel-UAE Peace Deal

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.