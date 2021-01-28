President Joe Biden's nominee to be the United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated she is remorseful for giving a speech in 2019 at a Chinese-funded institute in Savannah that became a turning point at her Wednesday confirmation hearing.

In the speech in October 2019, Greenfield appeared to scale down China's expansionist aspirations and its investments across Africa. Critics have called this "debt diplomacy."

Biden's Pick for UN Ambassador

Greenfield has depicted China as a "threat" and "strategic adversary" to its neighbors. She affirmed her highest priority would be an attempt against China's influence in the Security Council.

The connections between the United States and China are at an all-time low, reported The Pioneer.

She defended her record of calling out China's global ambitions after Republicans pressed her over a Georgia university speech directed at a Chinese organization.

According to the longtime diplomat, "I have a long track record of speaking about China's malign force, about the debt traps and tactics that they use in Africa and elsewhere," reported The Wall Street Journal.

In the 2019 speech of Greenfield, she discussed the development needs of Africa. It involves both the United States contributions and the growing investment of Chinese entities. She appeared to push back against the idea that Beijing and Washington are scrambling for power over Africa.

In the hearing, she called for the renewed engagement of the U.S. at the UN and also addressed questions on a wide range of challenges and foreign policy matters that may be tackled by her if confirmed.

According to Greenfield, "When America shows up -- when we are consistent and persistent -- when we exert our influence in accordance with our values -- the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being. If instead we walk away from the table, and allow others to fill the void, the global community suffers -- and so do American interests," reported CNN.

She vowed to take a firmer line against China and its efforts to exert power over the multinational organization during her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Greenfield remarked China is working across the United Nations system to pursue authoritarian interests that oppose the values of the institution. She added their success is dependent on the continued withdrawal of the U.S., which "will not happen on my watch."

She pledged to bring back authentic, people-to-people and old-fashioned diplomacy.

In 2017, Greenfield was a career ambassador who retired from the Foreign Service as the top United States diplomat for Africa and former United States envoy to Liberia.

She said that she agreed to address the university's students as part of her steadfast commitment to persuading young African-American students to consider a career in the foreign service.

Greenfield, who is Black, said she came away from the event concerned at the way the institute was interacting with the Black community, which she said included "going after those in need."

