An animated "Game of Thrones" series spinoff is reportedly in the initial stages of creation.

Network meetings with writers are reportedly already being held despite the fact that no guarantee the drama project would be set forth.

Details are yet to be made known expounding on the focus of the potential series, and writers or talent are yet to be attached to the project.

HBO Max did not provide a comment, reported Variety.

No negotiation has been inked as of now, so it is entirely possible that the series will not materialize, but HBO is reportedly meeting with writers for the potential project. The animated series will reportedly be doused with the same mature tone as the original television franchise.

The idea is reportedly in the very early, exploratory phases. No concept or creative team is on board yet. The new project is part of a broader strategy to expand the world of the fantasy drama courtesy of creator George RR Martin, reported Post in Trend.

HBO Max, owned by AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, has begun holding meetings with writers regarding the possible animated drama series as a spinoff of the hit fantasy franchise for an adult audience.

The project would supposedly be the most recent "Game of Thrones" idea to be put into development.

The "Game of Thrones" franchise became a worldwide phenomenon and garnered 12 Emmy awards. These include the top prize of best drama series.

The acclaimed series concluded its run on HBO in 2019.

Almost two years following the end of "Game of Thrones," HBO is prepping to go into production on the Targaryen prequel series "House of the Dragon" following its straight-to-series order in October 2019. A 2022 premiere is on the radar starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy.

"House of the Dragon" will take place 300 years prior to the events of the mothership series.

It will narrate the buildup to the Targaryen civil war in Westeros that is known as the Dance of Dragons.

Executives have been working to create new programming in the franchise as they compete with Netflix Inc., Walt Disney Co., and other streaming services.

HBO is also reportedly developing a series adaptation of "Tales of Dunk and Egg" by George R. R. Martin, a prequel to the events of "Game of Thrones."

The one-hour series is reportedly based on the series of fantasy novellas that follow the Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk)'s adventures and a young Aegon V. Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior before the events of "A Song of Ice and Fire."

HBO in 2017 had explored five Thrones spinoffs, but merely one of them ended up receiving a pilot order. This, too, was canceled following HBO's watch of the pilot episode.

It has been a major priority at WarnerMedia to extend the world of "Game of Thrones" since the mothership series ended in 2019.

There are apparently multiple projects set in the world of Westeros that Martin created in the works.

