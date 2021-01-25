Bridgerton Season 2 will have some parallels with Nicola Coughlan and her character as Penelope Featherington for keeping secrets.

Coughlan swears she and her costars know very little when coyly asked about what she can share about the lush, Regency-era London drama's guaranteed-but-still-not-official Season 2. It includes whether or not, as speculated, the series will start shooting in March.

Throughout Bridgerton season 1, there were several surprises. Still, the largest was quickly the true identity of Lady Whistledown, which is a surprise that the Netflix series rushed out compared to its source material. Bridgerton season 1 focused primarily on Daphne Bridgerton and her affair with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, based on Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, although each book in the collection follows a different member of the Bridgerton family. So, Daphne and Simon are unlikely to be so popular in season 2.

The mystery behind who Lady Whistledown is, in Bridgerton books and the show, tells the tale of another sibling in that family. It is a twist that unfolds through several novels, apart from the Bridgerton name, leaving readers searching for answers, wondering who could be behind the scandalous documents.

In the Netflix series, however, season 1 of Bridgerton ends with the identity of Lady Whistledown being shown to viewers, taking away the big secret. It may have been something that fans debated each other before season 2 of Bridgerton was released, but it's out in the open now.

Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen seems to be on board for the record with adapting Quinn's whole season. "This being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."It is a family of eight children, and there are eight books. I would love to concentrate and tell stories and love stories for all the siblings of Bridgerton. For sure for each character."I would love that. In success, I would love that."I'd love that. I'd love that in success.

As novel readers know, Bridgerton's season one took quite a few liberties with The Duke and I's plot. While Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset remained at the core of the story, each episode was packed with equally important storylines about their friends and family members, many of whom are relegated to the context of the Quinn series or given only much latter to their plotlines.

(For example, one of the biggest bombshells of the first season finale is not revealed until the fourth book, while Marina Thompson is only listed in the prologue to the fifth.) It is fair to assume, then, that pursuing multiple characters at once will be equally inventive in future seasons while remaining right to the heart of each novel.

The discovery is just the first move to twists; there are multiple facets to Penelope being Lady Whistledown that can be explored in season 2, which would not have been possible for several seasons if the books religiously stuck Netflix.

They will now explore why Penelope is Lady Whistledown, how she became her, and what happens when she's discovered, instead of fans asking who the writer is.

But there are many now instead of one question involving Lady Whistledown. Also, only the audience is aware of who she is; everyone in the world is also unaware that Penelope, including Eloise, has been gossiping about them for a whole lot, which makes their relationship a fascinating dynamic.

