Elderly Couple Receive COVID-19 Vaccine as They Celebrate 73rd Wedding Anniversary

A couple celebrates their 73rd wedding anniversary at the same time, receiving their first disease of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Noel and Virginia Record received their COVID-19 first vaccine on Tuesday in Cincinnati, while they also remember their memory of love, which began 73 years ago. Noel is 93, and Virginia is 91, NBC affiliate, local news station WLWT reported.

From Northern Kentucky, Noel and Virginia made a trip to the University of Cincinnati Health's vaccination station, which made vaccines available for people ages 80 years old and older. Noel told the local news station that they want to get back to normal as soon as possible. The couple looks forward to people getting vaccinated and getting back to normal.

The elderly couple will receive their second doses next month

In three weeks, Noel and Virginia will receive their second vaccine doses. They are also among the earliest to be vaccinated in Ohio, as per the TV station. Healthcare workers were the first to receive vaccines in Ohio. However, the immunization reached and is now being distributed to more than 750 sites throughout the state.

Noel, said in a video released by the hospital that they have not been able to get together since March.

NY Daily News projects the state recorded over 800,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic started, while more than 10,000 died due to COVID-19 infection. The long-time couple rang in their wedding anniversary in a unique but timely way.

Noel and Virginia were among the first patients at the Ohio-based hospital to receive the vaccine. They were able to receive COVID-19 shots because of the state's Phase 1B plan, which allows elderly aged 65 and up to receive the shots.

The Record will have to return to the University of Cincinnati Health next month to receive their final dose, as per WLWT. Virginia, 91, is excited about what the second dose will mean for their lives.

Even after COVID-19 shots, recipients need to social distance and wear masks

According to a New York Times database, the U.S. has more than 24.3 million COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus-related deaths reached 403,929.

Each COVID-19 vaccine provided by Moderna and Pfizer needs two doses to be fully effective, as per PEOPLE. Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine recipients are required to return after three weeks to receive their final doses, while Moderna requires vaccinated people to wait another four weeks before they receive the last doses.

Both vaccines require a wait time to reach the peak of effectiveness that is thought to be from two weeks after the second dose. Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials suggest recipients continue implementing social distancing and wearing face masks.

