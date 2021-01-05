Operation Warp Speed Chief Dr. Slaoui: Third COVID-19 Vaccine Could see FDA Approval In 4-6 Weeks

Operation Warp Speed Chief Moncef Slaoui said the FDA could approve a new COVID-19 vaccine within 4-6 weeks.

Dr.Slaoui says five COVID-19 vaccines are in Phase 3 trials

Dr.Slaoui said in an interview on Sunday that over 17 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped, as per OAN. Five vaccines are currently in Phase 3 trials, and the third coronavirus vaccine could receive FDA approval in the next four to six weeks, he added.

However, Dr.Slaoui mentioned experts would take some time to know how long a person can pass the virus to others after being vaccinated."Those studies, frankly, are going to be based on observational data into the population. I don't think we will have data before late spring. But I cannot provide you the exact date," Dr. Slaoui stated.

He said the current vaccine could take control of the new COVID-19 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom. Besides, he ensured that the new variant is not more deadly than the current coronavirus.

Slaoui proposes half-doses of COVID-19 vaccine

On the other hand, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a government official, suggested Americans receive half-doses of the Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to speed up the number of immunizations in the United States.

On Sunday, Dr.Slaoui said the U.S could double the immunized adults younger than 55 by giving them half-doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. However, an Operation Warp Speed spokesperson said Monday that he referred to the 50-microgram doses, Market Watch reported.

The data used to inform the EUA is based on a two-dose regimen with 100 micrograms each, a Moderna spokesperson explained. Via email, Moderna's chief corporate affairs officer Ray Jordan, told MarketWatch, "At this point, we don't have any further details to share regarding any potential ongoing regulatory discussions."

Doctors say new CDC recommendation may lead to confusion

In the coming weeks, health care workers will be receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the U.S. government is poised to give only half-doses of the Moderna vaccine. According to Dr. Slaoui, officials aim to expedite the vaccine's rollout across the country.

According to NBC4i, only four million people have been immunized, far less than the initial projected by this stage, which is 20 million. The Central Ohio hospitals started administering the Moderna's first doses two weeks ago.

The local medical experts reacted to the recommendations that the U.S. would give only half-doses of Moderna's vaccine, a new approach to its rollout.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth medical director and infectious disease specialist, admitted, "If I was told, all of a sudden, you're going to get half a dose, I would kind of scratch my head and really wonder why that changed."

Experts said that the FDA and CDC have to review and approve any changes to the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Besides, those changes would need a whole new education outreach and training to health officials who communicate with those who receive the vaccine.

