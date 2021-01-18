Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a letter on Sunday calling on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is the future majority leader, to dismiss the article of impeachment of the House against President Donald Trump. He called the effort an "unconstitutional" act of revenge that will hamper the process of "national healing."

The senator's letter depicts the most recent effort by Republicans to question the ethics and legality of Democrats' plan to conduct a Senate impeachment trial for Trump following his leave from office.

Graham is prompting Schumer to hold a vote to dismiss the impeachment article passed by the House the previous week.

He wrote in a letter addressed to Schumer on Sunday that the New York Democrat is pursuing "vengeance and political retaliation" in his first act as majority leader rather than beginning "national healing."

According to Graham, "While the Vice President and Senate Republicans rejected unconstitutional actions, you seek to force upon the Senate, what would itself be but one more unconstitutional action in this disgraceful saga-the impeachment trial of a former president."

The House approved last week a resolution calling for Trump's impeachment for allegedly provoking protesters to hold a siege at the US Capitol on January 6. Both of the House members representing the Pee Dee, Democrat Jim Clyburn, and Republican Tom Rice voted in favor of a second impeachment, reported SCNOW.

According to Graham in the letter, "As you said, the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol will live in infamy in United States history. Those who were complicit in this attack will be held accountable. And the Congress can be proud that it returned to business that same day to fulfill its constitutional duty and certify Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States."

Graham stated that if the Senate does not dismiss the impeachment article against the incumbent president, national healing could be "indefinitely" delayed.

He added the impeachment of a president no longer in office would possibly eternally divide the United States, reported The Denver Gazette.

Also, according to the top Trump ally, "We will be delaying indefinitely, if not forever, the healing of this great nation if we do otherwise." He added their duty to the people they represent is clear and that history will judge them unfavorably if they do not rise to the occasion of this significant moment in history, reported Politico.

In the January 6 siege at the Capitol Hills, supporters of the sitting president attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. There were five recorded fatalities.

But Democrats contend that holding Trump accountable for his role in inciting the riot at Washington, DC - and possibly barring him from holding office again - is an important component of restoring democratic norms and stability in the United States.

Graham counters that the Senate already fulfilled its role to defend the election when virtually all of them rejected Trump's calls to overturn the presidential election results during Congress' certification of Biden's victory.

