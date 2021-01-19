Inauguration insider attack was discussed by Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller; he said that there's "no intelligence indicating an insider threat"

However, National Guard members arriving in Washington are being vetted by law enforcement.

The announcement by Miller comes hours after the head of D.C. National Guard said the FBI is vetting troops involved in protecting the U.S. Capitol to avoid insider attacks.

Miller also expressed his appreciation to the FBI for its assistance in vetting National Guard members. The strengthened screening measures come as thousands of members of the National Guard patrol the streets of the nation's capital ahead of Inauguration Day.

"The Army is working along with the FBI to vet all service members supporting the Inauguration National Special Security Event," the official said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the A.P. that officials were aware of the possible threat of insider attack. He warned commanders as the inauguration approaches to be on the lookout for any issues.

Security officials said they found no signs of insider attack threats at all.

To see if anything suspicious pops up, FBI vetting will include running individuals' names through databases and watchlists held by the bureau.

"In coordination to Secret Service and the FBI, they are screening all the personnel that is coming in," General Daniel Hokanson, who heads the National Guard Bureau, told CBS News on Sunday.

The four-star general's comments come as the capital, Washington, DC, remains shut down after the Capitol's storm, the seat of the U.S. government, by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, under unprecedented security. Following Trump's repeated false allegations that the November election had been stolen, the mob tried to block Congress from certifying Biden's election.

Around 25,000 guard members, at least two and a half times the amount for previous inaugurations, are pouring into Washington from across the country. And although the military regularly reviews service members for terrorist links, in addition to any prior surveillance, the FBI screening is.

Multiple officials said the process started more than a week ago when the first troops began deploying to D.C. It was slated to be finished by Wednesday, they said. On condition of anonymity, several officials debated military preparations.

Since the 9/11 attacks, insider threats have been a law enforcement priority. In most cases, the attacks come from homegrown militants radicalized by al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, or related organizations.

However, the insider threat was just one of the security issues voiced by officials on Sunday. Hundreds of officials and commanders from the military, guards, law enforcement and Washington, went through a security rehearsal in northern Virginia. The Secret Service is also the one responsible and in charge of the security of activities. Still, many military and law enforcement personnel are involved, ranging from guards and the FBI to the Washington Metropolitan Police, the Capitol Police, and the US Park Police.

An attack by armed groups and planted explosives and other devices is the primary security concern. McCarthy said intelligence reports indicate groups are planning armed rallies leading up to, and probably after, the inauguration.

READ MORE: Man With Unauthorized Inauguration Credentials and Loaded Handgun Arrested by US Capitol Police

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.