The federal government already sent stimulus money as much-needed relief to millions of Americans struggling from the coronavirus pandemic's effects. However, payments seemed not to target those who are truly in need.

Many people who say they are financially stable have chosen to use their stimulus money to help those in need, as per CNN Business. Here are some good samaritans that, regardless of their own financial battle, had chosen to help others, according to KCRA:

New Jersey man bought masks for homeless

A New Jersey resident who lives on a low fixed income and is unemployed due to the pandemic bought masks for the homeless.

Jeff Suchon of Highland Park had the chance to use his stimulus money to live with greater ease for a short while, but he decided to buy masks for the indigent and homeless. Suchon says he purchased over 30,000 masks through his stimulus payments and some from his income.

The soup kitchen Elijah's Promise, homeless shelters, food pantries, and churches helped him distribute all the masks he bought for those in need. Jeff said he lives on fumes after he buys masks. However, he still feels good about what he did. He explained that providing one person with a mask is not just helping him stay healthy but also those with whom they come in contact.

A man helped low-income people in the LGBTQ community

Seldon Joseph is a credit union worker in the Seattle area. Joseph took the chance of his employer's three-for-one match when he used his stimulus checks to the Lavender Rights Project and a local food bank. The Lavender Rights Project provides legal and other services for low-income people in the LGBTQ community.

Joseph says he became too aware that many people don't have enough emergency savings as he is working at a credit union. Due to being financially stable, Joseph felt his stimulus money should be used for a good purpose. He added that donating is his responsibility and getting out into the community to those who need the money.

Pet owners received help from a Chicago woman

A Fetch! The pandemic had badly hit pet Care franchise owner Carolyn Alonzo from Chicago, and two of her dogs died. To recover from grief, Alonzo decided to build a nonprofit, Obi's Pet Pantry, to help those financially struggling amid the pandemic who also struggle in providing for their pets. Alonzo keeps stocking food, collars, shampoos, blankets, and other pet supplies through her stimulus money and the donation that the pantry receives.

A teacher bought food for underprivileged kids

Matthew Pierce is a teacher at the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, Pennsylvania, who grew up in a low-income household and has experienced not having enough money even for basic needs.

Pierce works at a school that provides free education and on-campus housing for low-income kids. Therefore, he is eager to help his students when he can. That is why Pierce used his stimulus payments to buy UberEats gift cards for students and their families.

The teacher explained that doing these things is personal to him as he experienced being in need and knows what would solve one day's worth of struggles. As a good teacher, Pierce values the importance of setting good examples for the kids. And as every good teacher knows, it's essential to set a good example for kids.

"We have to model good civics. It's not something we're born with. We need to give back in times of need," he said.

How to use your $600 stimulus check?

Many people have received their $600 stimulus checks through debit card, check, or direct deposit. Being in need and receiving this amount would be great if you use it for a greater purpose. According to The Motley Fool, the $600 stimulus check may not be huge in amount, but it can still provide some financial help. It would only depend on how you use it. Below are some of the ideas where to wisely spend your stimulus money:

Put it towards your bills

Boost your emergency fund

Pay down credit card debt

Contribute more to a retirement plan

Donate it

