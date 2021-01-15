A retired firefighter got the book from a federal judge and no bail too. He is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at capitol police in the chaos.

The disturbance at the Capitol on January 6 has colored Trump supporters in a bad light. Many of them are now sought after by the police.

One of these is a former firefighter who risked his life to save people from burning blazes. He is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher at U.S. Capitol Police officers in Washington. Prosecutors say that he was an alleged member of a white supremacist group in court last Thursday, reported Mcall.

The suspect Robert Sanford is a former fireman and retired already used be part of the Chester Fire Department until March last year. He is tried in a federal court in Allentown for charges involving assaulting police officers and joining protestors on Capitol hill outside. Charges against him are civil disorder and illegal entrance to the Capitol building. He is now in the Lehigh County Jail.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Janani Iyengar, who countered the lawyer who represented Sanford said he is not a member of any extremist group. Iyengar said that the firemen should not be released.

Authorities searched the residence of the defendant in Delaware County last Thursday. A shirt worn by the Proud Boys was found in the search.

He argued that the retired firefighter should be held pending his transfer to Washington and the federal judge's decision. Assistant U.S. Attorney Janani Iyengar refuted a claim by Robert Sanford's lawyer that his client was not a member of any extremist groups.

Attorney Enrique Latoison said in court that Sanford went with other protestors on a free bus trip to the capitol protest rally. He was there to support President Donald Trump, as with all his peaceful supporters. Latoison made it clear that his client was not there to commit violent acts as the media presents Trump supporters.

The lawyer added that Sanford was separate from those groups, not part of them. He is alleged to go around the back to seek entry to the Capitol and never went inside.

Sanford said the U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin could not place a condition on the defendant's release. He cited that public safety is an issue and his court appearance. The ex-fireman who served public safety is a suspect.

Judge Perkins added the defendant is not charged with a simple bus trip to the capital. He was accused of breaching the nation's Capitol. On that day, a video of him says he is a danger to the community and democracy.

Court records say that the FBI is looking for a man who was shown hurling a fire extinguisher at police officers. The chaos was on full show online as Trump supporters were on Capitol grounds. Images from video stills show a man with a beard and "CFD" as embroidery on it.

Sanford willingly met FBI agents at 5:45 a.m. Thursday in Delaware County with identification. The retired firefighter is at Lehigh County Jail for the moment. The federal judge ruled no bail; for now, the Trump supporter is only one of many accused of violence.

