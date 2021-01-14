The death penalty is the last sentence anyone would want to get for crimes committed and essentially state-sanctioned execution for the worst criminals. In recent months, these federal executions have been battles between conservatives and liberals.

In 2020, federal executions that have been dormant for 17 years had resumed, which is opposed by those involved in civil rights.

Facts about capital punishment

All states have laws and rules that apply to those with death as the final judgment of their crimes. Federal executions are the last stage of due process when the death is sentence applicable to the criminal. Take note that all states have particular laws that differ from others.

The first exercise of the death sentence was in 1608, in the old Jamestown colony. The accused is Captain George Kendall, getting convicted as a Spanish spy. In 1790, the very first U.S. federal execution on Thomas Bird, who got convicted of murder and executed on the high seas.

Several executions are prominent in the long history of federal executions, including important historical figures in America.

In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln's assassination saw the execution of a woman involved in his untimely death. Mary Surrat died at the hands of a federal executioner for the president's death.

The 50s, when the Cold War with the Soviet Union, saw one instance of the death sentence applied for political reasons. Both Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were given the death penalty for spying on behalf of the Soviet Union.

Also read: Brandon Bernard Executed for the Murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999

The Federal executions were questioned.

In 1972, the Supreme Court decided on Furman V. Georgia that the death penalty is not constitutional about the state and federal levels under the Eighth Amendment. The Eighth Amendment protects anyone from cruel and unusual punishment.

It wouldn't hold as states pass laws to allow the application of the Death Penalty again. In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted the continuation of states to do federal executions via the ruling of Gregg V. Georgia.

The Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988 (Joe Biden is one of its authors) is instrumental in the reinstatement of the death sentence for limited offenses. Its coverage includes the commission of drug use and murder, the Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994, with violations that will be applied with 60 crimes added.

Who are the Presidents that had federal executions during their terms

A president can decide the outcome of federal executions, and they can stop. Even if at the last moment the inmate has, he can be saved by a call.

During the administration of President George W. Bush, there were three executions. Between 1988 and 2020, President Trump is not the only one to allow it.

Who are the inmates executed?

Those executed because of a death sentence are Dustin Lee Honken, Brandon Bernard, Alfred Bourgeois, and Orlando Cordia Hall, who are already federally executed. The most recent is Lisa Montgomery, who was the latest inmate executed.

One of the last inmates to face execution is Cory Johnson and Dustin Higgs, whose death penalty sentence is moved due to COVID-19.

Related article: Federal Execution of Dustin John Higgs Delayed by Judge Because of COVID-19

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.