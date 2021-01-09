The UK picks the US F-35 fighter jet to have air-to-ground missiles as the most potent offensive weapon. Using its advanced avionics and networking capability to fire at a target at near or beyond visual range.

January 6, the UK Ministry of Defence said a deal had been reached to buy new mini-cruise missiles. They will be ready by 2025 and will be equipped to be mounted on F-35 Lightning IIs.

Spear 3 AGMs will be mounted on the American stealth fighter as its man ground attack weapon. The lightning IIs are used by the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy as one of their main fighters, reported Eurasiantimes.

According to the UK Defence Minister Jeremy Quin, the next generation AGM is developed to deliver more lethal strikes to protect all personnel and assets on the ground. The F-35s will fire them in the sky.

He added that the system's commitment would create hundreds of jobs for highly skilled workers in the UK. It will feature high tech British technology and weapons development on the world stage.

A contract worth $750-million was entered by the United Kingdom (UK) with arms-maker MBDA to supply and equip the UK F-35s with the Spear 3 cruise missiles (AGM).

What is the Spear 3 AGM?

It is one of the next generation missiles with a long-range and has a high subsonic speed to travel to its target. UK F-35s will have this as a primary long-distance and beyond the visual range in the next ten years.

Also read: Senate Allows of Selling F-35 Fighter Jets to UAE Due to Veto Block Threat

It is propelled by a turbojet engine that works overland and in sea theatres of conflict. It is an all-weather attack system for use day or night that overcomes enemy air defense systems. One advantage of this distance standoff weapon is to keep the pilot and plane far from danger.

Once fired, the AGM can reach enemies even at a longer distance and accurately.

This 1.8-meter-long missile system has a range of 140 kilometers as its maximum range. Though a mini-cruise missile not very big, it can track and hit moving objects. UK F-35s have an excellent air combat capability that transforms the Queen Elizabeth-class carrier strike group into a more lethal combat group.

Sources indicate that Great Britain has about 21 fifth-generation F-35Bs that are stealth capable. A recent delivery of three new jets was received November 30er last year.

Most of the fifth general stealth fighters were meant for maritime operations with short take-off and landing functions (STOL) similar to the obsolete Harrier Jump Jet. These will make part of the HMS Queen Elizabeth airwing when it sets sail in 2021.

F-35B (STOL) and Spear 3 combo is deadly

This deadly strike package of the F-35B and the Spear 3 will be deadly for adversaries because of several advantages. Having a stealth platform with the most modern radar and sensor technologies that increases the lethality of the system. Such threats like enemy ships, submarines, aircraft, and missiles will be less with F-35Bs up in the sky.

Some indicators say it will be on the F-35B, but the British Defense Ministry seems keen to use it on the Eurofighter Typhoon. There is a move to expand Spear 3 air to ground missiles beyond the US F-35 Fighter Jet.

Related article: US F-35 Destroys Russian Anti-Aircraft Missiles in a Simulated Deep Strike Mission



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.