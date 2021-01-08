The second stimulus checks approved as part of the COVID-19 relief package are now being transferred by The Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

According to the department, "The cards will be sent to some individuals who, in the past week, didn't receive the payments designed to help millions of Americans struggling due to CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus lockdowns," reported The Epoch Times.

Treasury Sends Millions of Stimulus Payments

The IRS is prompting the public to visit IRS.gov for the most updated information on the second series of Economic Impact Payments instead of calling the agency or their tax software providers or financial institutions. IRS phone assistors do not have additional information outside of what is available on IRS.gov., reported Rutherford Source.

When the IRS sent the initial series of stimulus checks, it also mailed recipients a letter that let people know they could call one of two hotline phone numbers to report a problem. The agency previously hired 3,500 workers to help assist concerned citizens. Now, with the second stimulus check being transferred, the IRS invites people to not to call.

According to the IRS, they are committed to the fast delivery of stimulus payments. "Please do not call the IRS about the new payment; our phone assistors do not have additional information beyond what's available here on IRS.gov and in the Get My Payment application," reported CNET.

Almost 8 million Americans are slated to receive stimulus checks from the federal government via prepaid debit card, reported The Denver Channel.

The IRS stated disseminating payments via debit card will accelerate getting stimulus checks to Americans.

The debit cards, also known as Economic Impact Payment (EIP) cards, will be enclosed in a white envelope that displays the United States Department of the Treasury seal.

Such cards follow the millions of payments already transferred through direct deposit and the ongoing mailing of paper checks that are delivering the second series of Economic Impact Payments fast.

The declaration comes after the agencies have already made tens of millions of payments of up to $600 per adult and per child through direct deposit and paper checks.

According to Treasury, the cards could be used to make purchases in person or online where VISA debit cards are accepted. They can also be used to withdraw money from ATMs and be transmitted to personal bank accounts.

The cards will indicate they are Visa debit cards on the front and will have MetaBank, N.A., on the back, which will administer the cards.

A small percentage of people will receive a debit card as money is also being sent via direct deposit and paper check to qualified people and families.

The government made some alterations to how it will deliver the cards. People complained in 2020 that they threw away prepaid debit cards with a maximum of $1,200-per-person payments authorized by the CARES Act.

The federal government has already transferred most of the direct payments authorized by the COVID-19 relief package enacted late last year.

