Amid the crises currently faced by the country up to today, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un vowed that the hermit kingdom's military capabilities would be expanded, during the Worker's Party Congress, Thursday.

Kim Jong Un Pledges to Bolster Military Capabilities of North Korea

The announcement comes as Kim marks his 10th year in power, and in the midst of an economic and health crises that the country is facing. At the moment, the rogue nation's economy is down due to the lockdowns that Pyongyang imposed on its borders in order to stop COVID-19 from entering the country.

According to ABC News, North Korean state media (KCNA) reported that the dictator promised to increase the state defense capabilities of the country and set goals in order to achieve it.

Moreover, in the past months, North Korea also faced several natural disasters that crippled their economy further, as well as numerous international sanctions due to its program on nuclear weapons.

Kim's promise of a more capable military also comes weeks before the United States inaugurates President-elect Joe Biden into power.

In the past, US President Donald Trump has met with Kim in order to discuss denuclearisation, however, a breakthrough did not happen at the time, neither did they reach a deal on loosening the North's sanctions, South China Morning Post reported.

Aside from the promises of military capability expansion, Kim also discussed other policies which could improve the living standards of North Koreans during Wednesday's session of the Worker's Party Congress. This happened just a day after the dictator admitted that the country had fallen short in achieving its previous economic goals.

After announcing a temporary pause on nuclear testing and the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in 2018, the Kim regime has resumed its production of nuclear weapons.

In the past year, Pyongyang has made a series of small missile launches, and back in October, the country unveiled its largest ICBM yet.

In a report by Aljazeera, it was stated that Ahn Chan-il, a former North Korean defector and now a researcher at the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul spoke to AFP news and said that Kim's declaration basically means that the nuclear capabilities of the North will be strengthened.

He also added that the dictator was only careful not to use the word 'nuclear' as he is wary of president-elect Biden's stance on Pyongyang, which he described as "uncompromising" than that of Trump's.

In addition, he also stated that Kim is simply careful not to provoke Biden at this point, but stressed that the North will clearly not give up its nuclear weapons.

The Worker's Party Congress is where North Korea's top ruling party convened in order to discuss new policies and is viewed to be a set-piece in reinforcing the authority of the regime.

Several analysts are highly monitoring the event through satellite imagery since the North is a highly reclusive country and most information is only supplied by the state-controlled media.

According to said analysts, there have been several indications that a huge parade, with 'military elements' is being planned by Pyongyang to celebrate the gathering.



