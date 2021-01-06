The President has signed a memo to prevent Antifa members from entering the United States. The Outlaw group has been responsible for riots and looting, and assault on MAGA supporters without provocation.

Prevent Antifa Members from Entering the United States

Moves were initiated by the White House to stop violent leftists from entering the U.S. Many states suffered damage at the hands of Antifa rioters who are worse than the pandemic.

President Donald Trump enacted a memo to keep those with the far-left movement barred from entering the U.S. The White House declared it on January 5; this group has been the cause of violence and chaos terrorizing America but not called out by Democrats, reported The Epoch Times.

According to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany who stated on Tuesday night, Anifa has attacked all law-abiding friends, neighbors, and business owners without provocation. Worse is destroying landmarks that are symbols of communities that stood long until destroyed by this lawless organization that is anarchist.

She added the violence and chaos brought by these terrorists to the United States would be denounced as terrorists destroying law and order.

On this day, President Donald J. Trump signed a memo that federal officials assess these Antifa terrorists with Federal laws. To prevent them from entering U.S. soil and committing criminal acts against law-abiding citizens. The President will stop these violent leftists from wreaking further chaos and destruction.

Noteworthy is American citizens' safety, which the memo states fall under the Immigration and Nationality Act. It gives officials the right to prevent any alien who is a terrorist intent on jeopardizing the safety of U.S. citizens. It prevents any far-left members from entering the United States.

Also read: VP Mike Pence Electoral College Count: The Last Stand on January 6 for Democracy

If anyone is an active membership in any criminal association will be cause for denying entry.

Antifa is an anarcho-communist movement that espouses the failed systems of the communist and socialist ideology who are assaulting the democratic institutions in the United States.

Attorney General William Barr, on August 9, called the group as revolutionary wanting to establish communism in the U.S. From the start of the Trump administration, the terrorists have been attacking America. Its crescendo came when they used events to loot and riot, turning demonstrations into bedlam and chaos.

Before the memo, the far-left Antifa was called Terrorists. It is only now that something is done as a positive step.

Before signing the memo and releasing it, Trump posted on Twitter, slamming them as thugs and hooligans and a terrorist organization. Warning the leftists to keep out of Washington on January 6 as the joint session convenes in Congress.

Authorities in the Capitol warn that no guns are allowed in the protests, but they arrested the Proud Boys head. On Twitter, Trump posted that Antifa should tread lightly or be sorry.

Since summer Antifa has blown up tragedies to give license to a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda. Often they are in a peaceful demonstration, which becomes violent and assaulting anything in front.

The leftists are guilty of attacking authorities by hurling Molotov cocktails, burning police cars, even physically confronting police in public. They show no respect for the law and are anarchists sowing trouble that endangers innocent people. This memo is to prevent Antifa members from entering the United States as a step to restore law and order.

Related article: The Left: Antifa Terrorists Threaten Senator Josh Hawley, Wife, and Infant Daughter at his Home

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.