On Sunday, Republicans joined the new Congress, with their Senate influence on the line in Georgia within two days, heavily divided on the core problem of whether to accept that President Trump had lost the presidency or to support his efforts to reverse the outcome of the elections.

GOPs Start New Congress on Feud Over Bid To Overturn Election

The Republican Party divided badly as the new Congress was sworn in on Sunday, with at least 12 senators decided to join about 140 House members to challenge Joe Biden's electoral victory. The pressures are so great that multiple GOP senators are already arguing directly, with Sen. Pat Toomey alleged some Republicans of violating the right to be involved in direct elections and Sen. Josh Hawley condemning the claims and "shameless personal attacks" of Toomey.

"I'm concerned about the division in America, that's the biggest issue, but obviously this is not healthy for the Republican Party," Sen. Ben Sasse stated. "This is bad for the country and bad for the party."

On Wednesday, the fight over the fundamental foundations of American democracy will take place on the floor as the Senate will conduct two debates on the votes in the electoral college of every state that had received objections and lawmakers from both houses fear that such move will be destructive.

Moreover, outside of Georgia, the Republican issue had consequences for the willingness of party representatives to cooperate with each other and after Jan.20, for Republicans on the midterm ballot in 2022 and for the presidential sector of the party in2024, a new Democratic White House.

It was a scenario that Senator Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican and majority leader for at least a few more days, had rigorously attempted to prevent.

Cheney denied claims of systematic voting irregularities in her 21-page memo, summarized the long list of court decisions against the president and cautioned fellow Republicans that they had been making a massive mistake.

"Such objections set an exceptionally dangerous precedent, threatening to steal states' explicit constitutional responsibility for choosing the president and bestowing it instead on Congress," Cheney's memo stated. "This is directly at odds with the Constitution's clear text and our core beliefs as Republicans," it continued.

Meanwhile, some Republicans has stated that the push by senators fighting the elections for a special commission to "audit" outcomes in key battleground states within 10 days was ill-conceived and impossible to implement.

In opening the new session of the Senate, McConnell did not directly address the fight, but he alluded to it, conceding that there were "plenty of disagreements and policy differences among our ranks."

McConnell did not mention the dispute outright at the start of the new Senate conference, yet he referred to it, admitting that there have "plenty of disagreements and policy differences among our ranks."

Many backed their decision to contest Biden's win as senators have been sworn into their new six-year terms. Sen. James Lankford argued that the initiative was really about "getting the facts" and not so much about Trump's allegiance.

"None of us want to vote against the electors but we all want to get the facts out there," Lankford stated. "If we can get to some kind of commission which we understand is highly unlikely then we don't have to vote against electors."

READ MORE: Hong Kong Activists Face Up to Three Years Jail Time in China Following Attempt to Flee to Taiwan via Boat

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.