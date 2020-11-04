President Donald Trump and Sen. John Cornyn, both from the Republican party, won their races in Texas, which is considered America's biggest red state. Democrats who had hoped to finally break through and steal the seat faced the prospect of having little to show for the election.

Republicans win Texas

Sen. Cornyn was a clear winner within an hour of polls closing in the state, and the expensive and optimistic run of the Democrats and their hope to claim the majority in the state House for the first time in two decades had faded.

President Donald Trump garnered 52 percent of the votes, while Joe Biden got 46 percent of the votes in the state. More than 10.7 million people had voted in Texas, which is considered a new record for the number of people who turned up to vote, but the surge in turnout did not surprise the public.

Democrats had spent millions of dollars in a bid to flip dozens of congressional seats in Texas but lost at least one of their top targets outside Houston as their candidates trailed in others.

President Trump was up on Joe Biden by more than 5 points, with some votes still outstanding. Meanwhile, Sen. Cornyn was potentially headed to a double-digit win over Democrat MJ Hegar, according to CBS News.

The results were disappointing for the Democrats who believed that they would win again in the state after huge gains in 2018 propelled by Beto O'Rourke's loss to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a rising star in the GOP, won his second term and will still represent his congressional district near Houston. Meanwhile, Ronny Jackson, the former doctor of President Trump in the White House, won a U.S. House race in West Texas.

President Trump had expressed his confidence about Texas, which Republicans have carried in every presidential race in 1976, but polls down the stretch suggested that Joe Biden still had a chance as Democrats had seen an unusual chance to up and down the ballot in a state where they have been losing for decades.

Issues at the poll

There were a few problems that were reported at polling places as scores of voters continued turning out. In Harris County, Texas, which is considered an important battleground with more than 5 million people, the election officials reported that at least 190,000 more votes had been cast.

The Democrats were out of power in the state for a generation, and they had believed that they were given a chance to seize the majority in the state House chamber for the first time in two decades, an outcome that would mark a new era in what has been the foremost factory of conservative legislation in the United States.

Voters in the state made their choice for president while holding negative views about the direction of the country, according to the survey conducted by AP VoteCast.

AP VoteCast found that around three-fifths of Texas voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and about two-fifths said it is on the right track.

