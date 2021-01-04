Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency advises agencies to update their software under Solarwinds and not let their guard down on Wednesday. It is due to the incident wherein a cyberattack from private sectors have openly exploited and gained access to its source code.

Security Breach Cyberattack Crumbles United States Government

This massive cyberattack in the United States has put the government in compulsion. They are being bombarded with questions about how these attackers have gained access to US computer networks. The suspected Russian hackers are sought to believe that they have made access to thousands of public sectors and US government officials' security.

Russian Embassy released a statement on its social media saying that they do not conduct offensive operations in their domain. And they even added that malicious activities in the information space contradict the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests, and their understanding of the embassy's interstate relations on Monday.

And now the government is having a challenging time learning how this breach possibly happened and in what way. Demands for information and answers about this gigantic cyberattack address the Trump administration to handle the fallout. They are considering that there was a lack of transparency on the discovery of the breach. Congressional democrats and the Biden transition team emphasizes this demand to the administration.

Congressional members are trying to understand the emerging details of this fallout. "This hack has a very huge affected area that even country's cybersecurity lead doesn't have a real study yet in terms of the breadth of the intrusion itself," said Stephen Lynch, head of the House of Representatives in The Guardian News. Lynch is part of the oversight and reform committee after a classified briefing was held because of this incident.

Though the officials do not believe that Russia's hackers intruded on classified systems, those that contained sensitive communications and plans still do not have a clear picture of what might have been stolen.

US officials admittedly responded that they are only aware of the breach recently, allegedly roamed to the government, and reached 500 private companies for nine months already.

To help in the situation was the Tech giant Microsoft identifying more than 40 government agencies, including IT companies and think tanks that have not let pass the breach.

As Thomas Bossart said, who was the former homeland security adviser of Trump, the remedy may take years. "Russians does not have the time to gain complete control over every network they hacked; they most certainly did gain it over hundreds of them. IT will take years for the agency to know for sure which networks the Russians control and which ones they just occupy.," statement was written this week in the New York Times.

READ MORE: Hong Kong Activists Face Up to Three Years Jail Time in China Following Attempt to Flee to Taiwan via Boat

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.