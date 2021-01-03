Ahead of the runoff elections on Tuesday, hundreds of religious voters convened in downtown Atlanta to pray outside the Capitol of the state.

According to the organizers, the Georgia Prayer March aimed to encourage the public in praying for the state's Senate elections and to unite the Americans in intense prayer.

Prayer Rally Ahead of Crucial Senate Run-Off on Tuesday

An event, which is called a prayer walk, was hailed as a nonpartisan event. However, a number of speakers cast doubts on the validity of the November presidential race results while encouraging those in attendance to vote for the incumbent Republican United States Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Loeffler and Perdue face runoff challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock to determine the control of the United States Senate.

One of the organizers of the event on Saturday, evangelical pastor Jim Garlow, shared that what happens on Tuesday will determine the fate of the public.

Some individuals who attended the event criticized Warnock and Ossoff regarding their stances on abortion and homosexuality, along with other fiscal and social issues, while, several Republican state lawmakers were also spotted in the crowd on Saturday.

The evangelical pastor shared ahead of the event that they want to gather together and pray as they hope that Georgia will elect and sends leaders with biblical values going to the United States Senate.

Garlow also added that they do not tell anyone for whom to vote as it is their decision, they are nonpartisan, and what they after are that the people of Georgia will vote for candidates with distinctly biblical values.

The said outdoor prayer rally has gathered a diverse crowd, however, a number of individuals are visibly wearing masks in the middle of the ongoing global health crisis while marchers were stuck close at times.

Worshippers sang and marched around the state Capitol seven times, while hoisting signs which read Prayer Changes Everything and God Reign Over Government, as it is a symbol of the fall of Jericho in the Old Testament.

According to Fox News, the prayer rally lasted for at least three hours which was also live stream on a number of social media platforms, which gathered not less than 15,000 views on Facebook alone.

A record of 3 million voters in Georgia cast ballots in the runoff elections before early voting ended last week, which will set up a showdown that will be decided on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution analyzed the state election data and indicated that more ballots have been cast in locations that were favored Democrats, an issue that has GOP leaders worried after the repeated claims of President Donald Trump that the election in November was rigged against him.

The voter turnout lagged in rural, conservative districts through Thursday especially in northwest Georgia where Trump plans on Monday to rally supporters, however, Republicans can make up ground with a strong showing on the day of the runoffs, as in the general election, The Christian Post reported.

Perdue together with Trump individually won around 60% of in-person votes cast after the elections on November 3, while Loeffler also benefited from Election Day voting in the 20-candidate Senate special election.

