Chrissy Teigen is sharing about her decision to quit drinking for good. On Tuesday, the "Cravings" cookbook writer revealed she is "4 weeks sober" after a fan commented on her Instagram dance video.

Chrissy Teigen Chooses to Be Sober

The 35-year-old model revealed that "Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol" by Holly Whitaker contributed to her decision to become sober.

According to Teigen in an Instagram video, "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s-t by 6, not being able to sleep," she continued. "I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," reported Page Six.

Following her confession, John Legend's partner received a surge of supportive messages from fans. One user remarked, "Keep going beautiful! One day at a time," reported Report Door.

Teigen revealed her achievement earlier this week when a user responded to the said video of her dancing around in a bathing suit. The user joked, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" and she responded that she had been four weeks sober.

Teigen has previously divulged her struggle with alcohol, and although it was not made clear when she began drinking heavily, it reportedly may be linked to her miscarriage in October. She and husband John Legend, who share Miles, 2, and Luna, 4, had been expecting their third child, but she lost the unborn baby.

She prompted her followers to read the book because it was a remarkable read.

The book written by Whitaker was a gift from her doctor in November, and it helped dawn on her that she wanted to give up alcohol.

Teigen was reportedly not proud of the behavior she exhibited when she drank and that the book was the leverage she needed to realize that she wanted to quit.

The 2019 book is described by Penguin Random House imprint Dial Press as "a groundbreaking look at drinking culture and a road map to cutting out alcohol in order to live our best lives without the crutch of intoxication," reported Kirkus.

Teigen's endorsement of the book reportedly could have bolstered its sales. It was the No. 21 bestselling book on Amazon as of Friday afternoon.

"Quit Like a Woman" is a national bestseller that is a blend of memoir and sobriety-related advocacy. It has been acclaimed since its 2019 release. Whitaker is the CEO and founder of Tempest, earlier known as Hip Sobriety, which was created by Whitaker to depict the approach she needed when confronting her own dysfunctional relationship with drinking.

Teigen is one open book celebrity on social media, which she gets criticized for at times. Despite such, the celebrity chef utilizes her platform to motivate and influence others.

She previously posted an emotional post to open up regarding the loss of her third child.

