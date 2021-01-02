Some of fast-food employees become famous on social media platforms for sharing tips or revealing secret menus. McDonald's employees have been generous in sharing their knowledge though it has a great consequence to their profession. Here are some of the tips that McDonald's worker revealed in December:

Save money on your McDonald's meal

According to The Sun, a former McDonald's worker says you can save money through your meal by changing your wording when you order at the counter. In TikTok, Jodessy shared a clip she called "secrets I know from working in McDonald's." The video reveals savvy advice.

Jodessy, a former McDonald's worker, said in the clip that you can get a big discount based on how you make your order. Her video became viral, receiving 232,000 likes and thousands of grateful comments from McDonald's customers.

How staffs get you to spend more

Dessy Joseph, an ex-employee at McDonald's, has become famous on TikTok with her "McDonald's secrets" series and claims. Dessy worked at the fast-food giant from 2013 to 2014, as per The Sun.

When ordering your food, it is more likely that the cashier will ask if you want to upgrade your order to a larger size or choose to add a sweet treat. Dessy claimed that it's how the cashiers are secretly getting customers to spend more money, called upselling.

To finish the transaction, employees will repeat the customer's order not just to check if there's a mistake, but to encourage you to spend more, Dessy says.

How McRibs are made

Several incidents linked to McDonald's employees have been reported this month. Recently, The Sun reported a McDonald's worker who revealed how McRibs are made and stored in messy trays.

The former fast-food employee shared the viral clip on TikTok, showing the behind-the-scenes of a full McDonald's McRib preparation. The footage then jumped to a clip of how the meat is kept in seemingly dirty sauce-filled trays. The videos garnered around 3,6000 comments.

McDonald's described its limited-edition McRib as a "seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun." On December 2, the McRib return marked the first time since the menu item debuted in 2012.

Why can't employees stand working at McDonald's?

When it comes to working at McDonald's, it requires you to be attentive enough and at your feet to ensure that you would not make a mistake with the customers' orders. Working at the fast-food giant can be a negative experience in general. Here are some of the things you need to know when working at the fast-food chain, as per Mashed:

Accusations and claims reveal that McDonald's is not the kind of company that always takes care of its employees, who work long hours keeping things as smooth as possible. In 2013, Washington Post reported that the brand was called out for its budget worksheet, including the $20 for healthcare and $0 for heat. Simultaneously, the fast-food giant made the mistake of believing many of its employees were balancing other jobs and roles that could be or could not be the case.

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.