This year, the world has been busy with the Covid-19 pandemic, and various governments are doing everything it can on a budget for their country's COVID relief.

Governments made COVID relief their number one priority in the first half of the year regardless of their respective countries' economic stability that will soon deteriorate and plummet as the year proceeds. World superpowers like the U.S., China, the U.K., and others of the same capabilities lend an immense amount of money to their respective allies to boost their power to conduct and supply COVID relief to their citizens.

However, the other ones who do their best to keep the whole country from destruction are the healthcare workers. COVID relief aside, healthcare workers manned the frontline of this battle against the pandemic. Understandably, every healthcare workers' mental health will suffer a massive blow with all the patients coming in and out every day, having no moment of rest for them. A budget to address this worsening mental health situation of the workers will help them.

In line with this, The United States Congress recently passed The Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act. This law made in homage to Dr. Breen, a victim and an example of the effects of a pandemic on healthcare workers, aims to buff up the country's COVID relief response and provide assistance to different medical and healthcare professionals.

As the Covid surge infections here and there, the virus "brought physician wellness to a crisis point," the President of the American Medical Association wrote in September. The constant influx of patients infected by the virus dramatically affects the frontliners.

Dr. James L. Madara wrote, AMA Executive Vice President CEO, in his letter of support for the country's senators and representatives, "Although physicians have received accolades from their communities, numerous physicians have described feeling lost, alone and unable to sleep."

Still, according to Dr. Madara, aside from the physician's constant worry about their patient's health, they are also in fear of the potential risks of the virus to themselves and their families. Alongside the significant increase in COVID relief, the Breen act was supposedly used to provide financial help for individuals and businesses that suffered due to the pandemic and budget for healthcare professionals' needs.

However, upon the bill's passing, several supporters were disappointed to know that the provision to address the mental illness of the frontliners has been cut off.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after passing the law, "It is the first step.We have to do more.", which according to them was not that robust for COVID relief packages as the country needs.

Schumer told the reporters, "This bill is a good bill. Tonight is a good night" with regards to the law which, alongside aiding in COVID relief will support the CARES act. The administration aims to keep the country's economy from failing. Again according to him, anyone who thinks this bill is enough does not know what's going on in America.

