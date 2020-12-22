Former Bloomberg reporter Christie Smythe was trending on Twitter on Sunday following a narrative regarding her decision to separate from her husband and quit work for convicted "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli.

In Elle's "The Journalist and the Pharma Bro," Smythe narrated how she "fell down the rabbit hole" while covering Shkreli's trial in 2017 following his indictment for defrauding investors.

Smythe was recently dumped by Shkreli and is now open to returning to dating.

According to Smythe, she is moving on following the Pharma Bro's dumping her through his lawyers in a comment to Elle magazine, in which she confessed her love for the prisoner in a story published on Sunday.

The journalist has disclosed how she turned her life by a 180 after having feelings for the "most hated man in the world," quitting her job, divorcing her husband, and freezing her eggs as she aspired to have children with the convicted man when he is freed from the detainment.

Smythe, 38, divulged her love for Shkreli in an interview, expounding on how she was "charmed by a master manipulator" but had no remorse.

She added, "I fell down the rabbit hole. I'm happy here. I feel like I have purpose," reported Independent.

The biotech entrepreneur was scoffingly known as Pharma Bro after notoriously increasing a life-saving drug's price by 5,000 percent.

The former crime reporter revealed she started having feelings for Shkreli, 37, while sitting in on his court trial in 2017, in which he was charged for misleading investors regarding a pair of hedge funds he oversaw.

Smythe wrote those words to a federal judge regarding Shkreli in April, "Your Honor, finding love with Martin was a great joy for me," reported BD News 24.

The widely berated former pharmaceutical executive is currently serving a seven-year sentence for fraud.

The former Bloomberg reporter wrote to Judge Kiyo Matsumoto of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on April 14. This was part of an emergency motion issued by Shkreli's attorneys appealing for a compassionate release.

She quit her work and divorced her husband in a span of nine months from 2018 to 2019 after her relationship with Shkreli transitioned from a reporter learning about the man to a woman actively supporting him in a way her employer touted as "unprofessional."

According to a Bloomberg spokesperson, "Ms. Smythe's conduct with regard to Mr. Shkreli was not consistent with expectations for a Bloomberg journalist. It became apparent that it would be best to part ways. Ms. Smythe tendered her resignation, and we accepted it," reported Yahoo.

The Elle story expounds how she initially covered him for Bloomberg, then for a potential book or movie, and confessed she was in love with him following his incarceration, leaving behind "perfect little Brooklyn life."

The conclusion to the narrative revealed that the Pharma Bro stopped communicating with her from jail upon learning she was going public about their relationship. The pair had not seen each other in more than a year.

