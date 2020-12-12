Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump came in droves to Washington DC on Saturday for another 'Million MAGA March,' which has been described as generally peaceful by the Police despite several arrests made.

Most of those who attended also graced a similar event four weeks ago on November 14, wherein they came to support Trump and claimed that the election had been stolen from their president.

According to NPR, Trump's supporters marched through Freedom Plaza, holding up white power symbols.

The Million Maga March's website stated that they are gathering again to protest "the corruption and dishonesty that is taking place in Our Country."

As its mission statement stated, "As We have done throughout Our Great History. We will Stand Together, as United Citizens, in the face of Evil, Censorship, Suppression, and Manipulation. We will defend Freedom against the forces of Fascism, Socialism, and Communism that are working to tear this country apart," adding, "Now is a New Birth of Freedom and We Will Not be Stopped!"

According to a spokesman of the White House, Enrique Tarrio, one of the march's leaders, took a public tour of the White House while the rest of the group gathered outside.

However, he did not meet with President Trump. The spokesman also said that there had been no special invitation for Tarrio to meet the president at the White House.

In a post on Parler, a social media app of the right-wing, Tarrio stated that "shows we've come a long way," referring to his public tour of the White House.

Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, was among the speakers of the march in support of President Trump.

"People ask me this all the time now, in the last couple of days certainly, on a scale of one to 10, who's going to be the next president of the United States. And I say 1o, Donald J. Trump! 10!," said Flynn in addressing the crowd.

Since President Trump pardoned him last month after pleading guilty to having lied to the FBI regarding the Russian interference in the 2016 election investigation, Flynn had been seeking to deny the Democrat's Joe Biden as president-elect.

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, and Jack Posobiec, an activist of the right-wing, were also among the speakers. Also spotted joining the march was Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist of the right-wing, who also joined last month's protest.

President Trump had shown his approval of the march via a tweet, "Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn't know about this, but I'll be seeing them! #MAGA."

During last month's march, President Trump also excited the protesters when he drove by them while on his way to the Virginia Golf Club.

The president seemingly did the same on Saturday's march when the Marine One flew overhead with the president onboard en route to another event.

