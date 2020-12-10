After the denial of the lawsuit in Wisconsin, Sidney Powell seeks emergency review as attempts to do further fraud is possible. The court in Wisconsin seems to be partisan to the Democrat cause.

Another case against election fraud has been denied despite the merits. It has been noted that Wisconsin is one of the election hotspots where irregularities abound, from mail-in ballots to Dominion voting machines.

Last Thursday, Powell said that she would file a review after a federal court judge denied her suit that put the 2020 electoral returns as unreliable. Despite the denial, she intends to go ahead, reported The Epoch Times.

The lawyer expected the dismissal so that an emergency review will be filed, she said in an email to Epoch Times. She criticized the judges on the cases, which got denied even if they got merit-mentioning that they are bending the law to a sinister Democrat scenario. Complicit in the most significant fraud in history.

This case charges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Gov. Tony Evers are part of an extensive conspiracy to commit the largest electoral fraud. They have broken the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Election Code willfully during the last election with numbers of illegally harvested ballots to give Joe Biden more votes.

It got worse, as more affidavits under penalty of perjury were acquired with their witnesses swearing to electoral fraud at a massive level. One point is that the controversial ex-VP had an impossible lead statistically, and many voters openly considered him illegitimate, backed by expert witnesses.

Dominion Voting Systems and its software allowed the Trump votes to be flipped, with DEMS affiliated poll workers on the machines. Another is a backdoor built in to alter remotely, even in another country via internet connection. The 2020 Election was rigged, but they were found out, said the lawsuit.

Other violations alleged in the case are state and election officers violating U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Election code rules using the pandemic as a ruse. They used mail-in votes by democrats to cheat GOP voters, cheating as they sought an illegitimate Biden win.

Her plaintiff in the cause is a Republican elector in the state who wants the results to decertify the results. He doubts Biden got more votes, casting the elections as fraudulent. Another point is to keep Evers from using fake electoral results in the Electoral College.

Last is to challenge the election results in an audit to see if cheating was done. It includes all electronic equipment too. One goal of the suit is for the court to say that absentee ballot fraud violated all the elections' rules. The filing of the case is in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

But Chief United States District Judge Pamela Pepper dismissed the case in the federal court. Her answer was in a statement. Adding the plaintiff is not qualified to bring the case.

In Arizona, a federal judge decided to favor the state and election officials using the same logic in Wisconsin. Alex Kolodin, one of the co-counsels, said that the cause would be filed in the Supreme Court.

All the cases of Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan are dismissed but will be appealed.

