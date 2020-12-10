Hunter Biden, the center of the laptop scandal that was mysteriously absent in the headlines, says he is under the FBI's eye. His activities are suspect, and his tax affairs are more so based on the previous headlines.

After his reported involvement in suspected activities, the son of ex-VP Joe Biden is under investigation, said the U.S. Attorney General's office in Delaware.

He has been the center of the laptop scandal with emails and information about his activities and Joe Biden's involvement.

A statement came from the transition team, who released a statement from Hunter connected to the investigation.

In the said statement, he told the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware to his lawyer that he was under investigation on his income tax. He said that he took it seriously, added that the investigation would not find any oddness or irregularity. Saying that it was done legally with tax advice as well, reported the Blaze.

According to the Republicans and other critics, the Biden family say that they have taken advantage of the office for monetary gain. Some allegation is that their associations have crossed borders that compromise national security links with China as well.

An official statement came from Biden's camp was released.

Saying the ex-VP is proud of his son and has survived the charges against his severely criticized activities.

Sources say that the Department of Justice mentioned that Hunter's taxes had been investigated since 2018, said John Roberts of Fox News.

Evan Perez of CNN said that the statement came from Biden's representatives when a comment was requested on the tax investigation. Hunter Biden and his FBI expose is the first report in quite a while, except for the story with Joe Biden staff.

The story was about a case of money laundering, which is related to financial arrangements from China, Russia, and Ukraine that had Hunter involved. One feature of the reports is that Joe Biden is not engaged.

When Hunter became part of Burisma, that was a point that was hammered in by Trump and his allies that was conveniently used. They alleged that his access was simplified by having his dad in the Obama administration then. Some noted he did not have the qualifications for such a position, except he was related to the VP.

When President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani got the laptop's hard drive that was negligently abandoned at a computer repair shop, the problems got worse for Hunter. There was information that included Joe Biden (the story was buried later on); it was surrendered to law enforcement officials in Delaware.

The Computer repairman has concerns for his safety.

According to Mac Isaac, the one who got the three laptops to be repaired, damaged by water, left in April 2019. It was forgotten by Hunter and attempts by the shop owner to inform him it was fixed. He added the deposit of $85 for the repair was never paid for retrieving the data in them.

Of the three for repair, only one had retrievable data in it. The files from it messed up, said the repairman. He stored the data that was taken from the laptop. He later had fears of bodily harm once he saw the contents of Hunter's laptop.

Hunter Biden and the FBI's investigation is only one part of the Hunter Biden scandal that had more in store.

