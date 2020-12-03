Last Tuesday, the just-released videos of the O'Keefe's Project Veritas revealed the CNN tapes with their executives talking about keeping Hunter Biden's laptop under wraps. Another would be partisan support for Biden to lessen the Miami Cuban votes that Trump will get over on November 3.

CNN is one of the big media entities opposed to the current administration favoring Biden's establishment that has not resonated with Trump's populism on everyday Americans.

O'Keefe cited that in the conversations of senior vice president on CNN Cynthia Hudson, recorded during a 9 a.m. call to Jeff Zucker at CNN, one of the reasons why Cuban's like Trump is that they like bullies reported the Daily Wire.

In the call, Hudson added that communism and socialism were part of his appeal as to why Cubans should vote for him. She expressed how lacking the DEMS are in trying to win them over; Trump's gains are seen, stressing that Trump's narrative is gaining support. She charges that Cubans are only for Trump for his image as a bully, mention The Knewz Report.

Complaining that Trump is winning and gaining ground with a lackadaisical Biden Team, saying Cubans will be voting for Trump. I thought it was terrifying that the DEMS are getting waylaid by a stampeding Trump in Florida. She bemoaned Biden's inefficacy at being a socialist.

Zucker said that news outlets like Breitbart, New York Post, and Fox News were aware of the implications of Hunter Biden's laptop's rabbit hole. According to The Wall Street Journal, on the reported deal with Sinohawk, Hunter Biden was not in on the Chinese deal as in the CNN tapes. He added that the Wall Street Journal does have more clout than the New York Post.

Also read: Angry Joe Biden Denies Hunter Biden Scandal Expose, Calls it Smear Campaign

Quoting and paraphrasing from the tapes, this is what CNN political director David Chalian said.

They were not going to concur with the New York Post Story on the Hunter Biden Scandal and adding that they will not run the story which Fox News and right-wing outlets will be reporting soon.

The lawyer of Hunter Biden has quoted in the New York Post Report, instead publish reports of the president's impeachment. The same issue that the Senate bodies looked at but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Rambling on in the tapes further about the Ukrainian deal that involved Joe Biden. Mentioning an email that pointed to someone linked to Burisma.

Rudy Giuliani's name is mentioned as he throws more claims about Joe and Hunter Biden's association as the campaign draws to a close.

In the conversations, the Burisma story is cited and mentions keeping the details under wraps because it is an accurate report, said CNN Executive VP David Vigilante. The last parts of the report mention Maggie Haberman and Jake Sherman retweeting.

In conclusion, O'Keefe's Project Veritas is one subject on CNN actions like other news outlets that have failed to report the Hunter Biden scandal and other stories that were kept by left-wing media. The CNN tapes have revealed how CNN blocked a story that would have hurt Joe Biden.

