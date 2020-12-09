The missing pilot of an F-16 that crashed has not been found yet. A malfunction or something caused the plane to crash in the Michigan area.

Last Tuesday, an F-16 fighter had a malfunction, or something happened to it while in flight that caused a crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. A search and rescue operation was done to look for the downed aircraft pilot, said the Wisconsin National Guard.

The Fighting Falcon is assigned to an airwing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing while carrying out a routine training mission. Its crash occurred at 8 p.m. last Tuesday unexpectedly after it had left the Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wisconsin, reported Fox News.

According to the National Guard representative, in a statement saying nothing is yet known why the plane crashed, or whether the pilot survived the crashed are not available. Already the accident is under investigation by authorities, adding more details will be released to the public.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin National Guard issued an update in the morning, saying the search is still on and nothing has been found yet.

While in flight carrying out the mission when the plane crashed (reasons unknown) north of the Garden Peninsula, the crash zone is near Delta and Schoolcraft counties' border in the Hiawatha National Forest, said MLive.com.

Members of the U.S. Forest Service helped the authorities in their search for the crashed F-16 missing pilot. A perimeter was set up to organize the search last Tuesday.

One the day of the accident, the airbases was full of activity that would be on from December 7 to 10, said the Facebook page. Sources say that all the planes on the base will be taking off and landing until 10 p.m. Rep. Adam Kinzinger who used to serve in the guar, posted a tweet for his unit-hoping for the safety of the pilot.

According to residents in the vicinity of the airbase housing the 115th Fighter Wing, says that the fighting falcons are usually heard until 10:00 p.m. Most of the daytime time is spent on training flights of pilots most of the time. Although the pilots and maintenance, personnel will do required evening/nighttime operations for readiness training at all times.

Lessening the noise of the plane is done by plying fight paths that will not bother residents. Still, the crash's uncertainty affects all the Falcons, and some concern if the incident is an isolate. Which means nothing is sure about the circumstances of the crash.

Members of the 115th Fighter Wing are actively involved in the all-out search and rescue operation with local responders too. Agencies like the coast guard and other bodies worked overnight to find a trace of the pilots. An air, land, and in water search was in full swing, said Facebook.

First on call at the crash site in Delta County, Michigan, were local EMT responders followed by members of the 115th Fighter Wing. They assist locals, and more personnel are sent to the crash site for security too.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Bart Van Roo, who said they would search for the pilot of the crashed F-16 until found.

