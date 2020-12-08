The Trump Campaign remarked that the Michigan election broke laws and state constitution to allow Biden to lead. So, they are asking for due process to stop bullying of GOP poll watchers and staff.

Members of the Trump camp asked the Michigan Supreme Court to go over a case filed to prevent the DEMS from restricting access to GOP poll observers in ballot counting.

Despite the irregularity of the Michigan elections that certified many questionable votes, it called for Biden's illegitimate count. Trump lawyers are petitioning the state's top court to say that the Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson is complicit in breaking the laws during elections. They are illegal absentee ballots (harvested) that should have been observed by GOP members, not bullied or shooed away, reported The Epoch Times.

Benson intentionally went against voter's rights to choose their candidate who is not Biden. To make it worse is the sundering of the constitutional right to fair and lawful elections that has shaken 2020 electoral to the core.

In a brief statement, the campaign charged that Michigan citizens were divested of their right to vote, which are several actions. They are votes that were illegible for process and allowing the elected representatives of the DEMS to block GOP observers in the counts to commit fraud.

The campaign contests a decision in the appeals court that favored the DEMS, despite the argument that the relief is still valid. It is not final until December 14, and that will show how off the 2020 elections are, and it should never happen again. Elections in Michigan, as said by the Trump campaign, is flawed, and there is proof.

Also read: Michigan Poll Observer Claims Military Ballots Were Xerox Copies Marked Biden

They cited their case as valid as the Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Patrick Meter's dissenting opinion to his peers. He said that issues are not done yet, and state electors have not been selected. Neither has the electoral college been formed, and Congress is not convened to decide if the contested votes are final.

He added that the campaign had a right to judge some issues with better judgment as mandated by law and the US constitution.

A stop count order was sought by the Trump team filed on November 4 to stop counting of the ballots that are suspected of cheating. A request to have the ballot counting done with GOP observers. Benson allowed measuring with only those of the DEMS side present.

Judge Cynthia Stephens heard on Trump's case and outrightly denied the Trump lawyer's request for a stop count order. Noting that Benson should not be the defendant because she was not involved, she was cited as the chief election officer.

A witness who claimed under perjury 'Jessica Connarn, a Republican poll challenger' who saw cheating was deemed hearsay.

Despite the proof collected to further the case of electoral fraud against Michigan officials on November 6, a review was requested by the Trump team but defeated on November 4. It will be moved to the supreme court.

One argument is that the three administrative bodies report to Benson, who has jurisdiction over officials. So is the responsibility to follow state rules and the constitution.

All that has happened is ultimately under her and keeping a fair and clean election. The charge that the election in Michigan is questionable is backed up by proof of the Trump campaign.

Related article: Sidney Powell Case Against Georgia Election Set for Hearing Re Poll Cheating

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.