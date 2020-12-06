China's attempts to steal technology has been caught red-handed by the FBI when a Chinese professor lied. He was accused of stealing American technology for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Active spying is done by a Chinese professor suspected of stealing American intellectual property on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party to be used for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's unfair gain. Last December 4, he admitted to lying about his intentions to the FBI for his crime.

The confession given for these activities proves that China will do anything to get head. He will be allowed to go home after the admission, reported The Epoch Times. The FBI added no other charges.

Identified as Bo Mao, charges are conspiring to defraud silicon valley's CNEX Labs of its technology. For the crime that carries twenty years in jail if proven guilty. Chinese spy was a visiting professor at the University of Texas when his activities were exposed in August 2019.

At age 37, Mao admitted his guilt about lying and false statements in a video appearance in front of a U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn. Sources say that he will be sentenced to time served and depart the U.S. on December 16. After arrest, he was incarcerated for six days.

He was caught taking advantage of using an unmentioned company and working on a circuit board for applications. Mao was handling the data and passing it to another Chinese company that is illegal. Indications in the professor's discussions give a guess that he stole from CNEX Labs and leaked Huawei's info.

Through the interpreter, he said that he was not familiar with anyone in the Texas University during the plea hearing, but he knew the board was there. He did not admit interest have access, so he lied as a result.

According to Prosecutor Sarah Evans, it clears the Judge how the Chinese spy is ready to conceal his activities. All his effort for Huawei (not mentioned) to short cut research by stealing tech from American institutions. China often resorts to this practice on an everyday basis.

The arrest came with the crackdown of the U.S. Justice Department on the alleged.

Chinese influence in universities to spy on the U.S. blatantly steal intellectual property on a grand scale.

Before the arrest of the Chinese researcher, the Chinese company Huawei was involved in serious offenses. Mao's arrest is before Brooklyn federal prosecutors added charges related to trade-secret-theft charges with the indictment of Huawei.

Huawei's case is still in court in Brooklyn until now. Meng Wanzhou, the finance chief, got charged for misleading banks with Iranian business. More charges were added, like stealing from CNEX, but Huawei said it was not guilty.

The lawsuit against Huawei in Texas last year declared Huawei had stolen CNEX secrets. Despite the victory, no damages were paid by the Chinese company.

Meng Wangzhou got arrested in Canada in 2018 for a connection to a criminal case. They are claiming innocent against the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn and does not want to be extradited to the United States.

The case of Bo Mao, the Chinese professor working for Huawei, is only one of many sent by the CCP to harvest tech and info.

