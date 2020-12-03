Chinese export will now be scrutinized if there is forced labor used in their manufacture. It is only one of the moves by the administration to prevent exploitation and human rights violations.

The Trump administration has tightened the screws economically to increase China's pressure on human rights violations last Wednesday. This ban affected cotton imports from Xinjiang province.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade, a withhold release order on all Xinjiang cotton products would be affected. Affected companies will be the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps from info that this Chinese entity uses slave labor, and convict labor against human rights, reported MSN.

There is a reasonable indication the company does support this kind of inhumane means of production.

The DHS acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, who said when buying gifts this holiday. He adds that a made in China label is also a warning. He was stressing the link with forced labor to produce it, though implied.

One of the biggest exports is Cotton, and Xinjiang's most massive export and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps makes up about 17% of those exports. The hold older might be one of the most crucial of six past withhold release orders that have been issued against China in the past month.

Cuccinelli to the press last Wednesday that China's cost will be in billions of dollars that will not be cheap.

Six of the Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade actions were taken over the past three months. Many goods came from China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, where Uighurs are taken as slave labor to make Chinese exports.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan stated that China's use and abuse of forced labor in Xinjiang province would be alarming to American businesses and consumers. He describes using slave labor as a human rights violation that impacts the workers and the source of unfair competition in the global supply chains. Those who use slave labor have an unfair advantage. CBP will continue decisive action to stop such goods manufactured with forced labor from getting in the U.S.

Officials of the CBP estimated that from 1 million to 3 million Uighurs, Kazakhs, and other nationalities are keep incarcerated by what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called internment camps. All of them are kept in the Xinjiang province in a captive state. A total of these prison camps are numbered 1,300 in all and all over the province. All of them are detained by force and have to work in factories with no pay, said the officials.

One news outlet asked for comment but no answer.

The CBP had a list of American companies that use Cotton's said companies but keep the names undisclosed. One suggestion to these companies is to check what business dealing their producers have in the Xinjiang region.

Morgan stressed that the broader impact is a collective impact by American and international businesses who care about reputation and product quality-wise. Another is to check their supply chains and desist from doing business with Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and the Xinjiang region. Do it or face penalties.

Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and other Chinese exports are under suspicion of using forced labor, which should be stopped.

