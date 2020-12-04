Denmark will be one of the countries phasing out oil and gas consumption from the North. More countries are lowering their carbon footprint in reaction to saving the earth.

Denmark will be one of the first nations to give up oil and gas for more green fuel sources. In the North Sea, all production associated with fossil fuels will cease in 2050. Such as stopping licensing that will slow dependence on fossil fuel.

Last Thursday, the Danish parliament made the vote to formally end all the offshore gas and oil extraction that began in 1972. To date, Denmark has the largest most significant production of fossil fuels in the European Union. But non-EU nations like Norway and the UK have a more dominant presence in the North Sea, reported AP News.

An estimate of all the crude pumped in 2020 is a little over 100,000 barrels of crude oil, and its other by-products said the Danish government.

Compared to larger oil-producing nations, it is not as much like in the middle east. In contrast, the UK pumps out ten times the Danes, but the US is a giant at oil production with a total of 19 million barrels of crude in only one day last year. But for environmentalists against carbon debt say that it is lesser and shows a response to climate change.

Many tree-huggers like Greenpeace lauded it to end the romance will fossil fuels and a start to phasing out. The cause of environmentalism has been taken up as a deterrent to the increase of greenhouse gases over the years. Denmark and its willingness to stop dependence on gas and oil is a start.

According to Helene Hagel of Greenpeace Denmark Greenpeace Denmark says one more victory for the environmental movement, adding that Denmark needs to lead the search for cleaner fuel sources other than fossil fuels. Another is to make the world act on the Paris Agreement and stop the climate problems.

The Paris climate deal of 2015 is about countries both rich or poor to reduce global temperatures. It causes the ice sheet, increase in worldwide oceanic levels and worse abnormal weather like rain which flood areas that weren't before. Nations and governments must lessen emissions to lessen the temperature globally by below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). This will stave off the worse effects of climate change slowly.

One alternate power source has been developed in wind power that generates a sizable amount of electricity with wind turbines. Win power helps transition from fossil fuels, put it ahead to be fully independent by 2050 as an electric source.

To end oil and gas extraction activities means that licensing to any future tenders is stopped. The use of gas and oil sources will end in 2050 that shuts down formally all North Seas production forever. Shifting to alternative sources and its development will be a priority.

All the Danish government parties are agreed on the trajectory of independence from crude oil and its by-products. It will be most like to be permanent for a long time.

Climate Minister Dan Joergensen, a Social Democrat, said that acceptance of the cessation of oil dependence had reached a good consensus. Denmark is in unison in its move to get oil and gas in the North Sea.

