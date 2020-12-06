Georgia officials ask for the lift of the TRO or temporary restraining order issued by the court. Their reason for wiping or resetting voting machines is to prepare the devices that are suspect in election irregularities.

Last Thursday, the temporary restraining order was used to block the tampering of results by Georgia officials. The voting machines are questioned in poll irregularities in three counties that went to Biden, who flipped Trump's votes electronically. These officials insist on wiping evidence so they can use it, even if it can prove that cheating never happened.

Besides, the actions of Georgia officials in their effort overturn the lawful order. In a statement, lawyer Carey Miller mentioned evidence in the Cobb and Gwinnett counties needed to use ballot marking devices coming from Dominion Voting Systems in the case filed in court when the filing and additional declaration was by Kristi Royston. An elections supervisor with Gwinnett County's Board of Voter Registrations and Elections reported The Epoch Times.

To reinforce the need to touch the software by the electoral official who is under question by the case filed, that will impact an already alleged flawed electoral process saying that the Gwinnett Electoral body is getting hampered by not having enough time to prepare the mail-in ballots. She claims that adjustments must be made before voting for the senate, and tampering with the machine does not mean anything anomalous.

Royston added that testing the voting paraphernalia and Dominion machines are on December 3. Insisting the TRO be lifted so wiping or resetting voting machines is done despite the doubt of getting compromised. Next mentioning that disruption will occur to mail-in and in-person voting. All this claim comes as many questions and irregularities are not answered yet, nor action taken.

The order was issued on November 29 to issues a temporary restraining order not to touch the machines in any way. It was a fraud as alleged by the plaintiff who filed on behalf of President Trump.

According to the Cobb County Elections Department director, Janine Eveler stated that the wiping and cleaning of the machine were done despite the doubts and irregularities in these counties. She added the memory cars were getting erased of its data, claimed done before the order was issued.

Specifically, the order is preventing machines' testing for the in-person voting on Election Day, said Eveler. One step is to erase relevant data to poll irregularities if it exists, on November 3. The cars will be used for new data to hold, taking at least two-and-a-half days to finish.

She insisted that testing should be done to prep it for ballot marking devices on December 8; all the 400 cards will need cleaning by December 4. The plaintiff's lawyers were not on hand for comments.

A federal court allowed an appeal to hasten the case after it was filed.

Several new documents were filed in court that was a total of three, with testimony from an expert. Matthew Braynard, a number whiz, said that Georgia's database for the president shows that 138,029 voters were sent absentee ballots but did not return it. He added that 20,312 absentee or early voters were flying voters that he alleged in the election.

Overturning the TRO so that Officials in Georgia can remove anything odd by Wiping or Resetting Voting Machines.

