This year, 2020, is full of surprises. Indeed, everyone is trying to get into the Christmas spirit this year, even koalas.

A family in Australia was in for a big surprise this week when they have discovered that a koala had wandered into their home and even climbed into their Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, Amanda McCormick wrote her Facebook post with a caption stating that it is something you don't see every day that at the time that they came home, they were welcomed by a real-life koala up on their own Christmas tree in their lounge room.

McCormick, a resident of Coromandel Valley, South Australia, has posted pictures on Facebook of the curious creature among the ornaments of the tree and is looking quite content with its new perch.

She also explained in the comment section of her post that their family had left the back door open so that their dog could get in and out in the morning, but McCormick added that the little lady must have just wandered in and even made herself at home.

The koala, who was nicknamed Daphne has been a cute addition to the tree for the family. However, the animal certainly cannot stay there, prompting McCormick to call 1300KOALAZ, which is a volunteer-run koala rescue organization.

Read Also: Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Orders Arrest of Model Who Did a Photoshoot in Giza

According to the organization, at the time that when their hotline operator received the call regarding the holiday koala, she thought that she was being pranked.

Co-founder of the said organization, Dee Hearne-Hellon, shared to CBS News that it is not an everyday event for koalas to wander into people's homes, but it does happen from time to time, especially that they are living throughout the Adelaide suburbs now, so it is going to happen.

She also added that despite countering many koalas entering other homes, a koala in a Christmas tree is certainly the first time they have encountered.

Hearne-Hellon also shared to the news agency that two of the group's volunteer rescuers were able to retrieve the koala in just a few minutes from its festive spot, International Business Times reported.

McCormick posted a video on Facebook exhibiting the rescue wherein volunteers can be witnessed carefully approaching the creature and even giving the koala a few pats.

McCormick can also be heard in the background saying that the animal's very calm.

During the retrieval operation, the volunteers placed a towel over the koala and began to move it, which prompted it to appear to growl.

Rescuers then carefully lifted the creature off the tree and into a carrier.

According to Hearne-Hellon, the female koala, which was nicknamed by the family as Daphne, is about 3 to 4 years old. The little healthy creature was promptly released back outside into a large gum tree, which is at the front of the family's property, Independent reported.

The co-founder of the koala rescue organization, Hearne-Hellon shared that koalas found in homes should be left alone as they can be aggressive when confronted.

She also suggested that if other people may encounter the same scenario, never hesitate to call the koala rescue organization, 1300KOALAZ.

Related Article: Police Arrest Swedish Woman for Holding Son Captive for Almost 3 Decades

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.