Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy supporter and media tycoon, has been charged with fraud and detained in Hong Kong and will stay there until his court hearing in April 2021.

Jimmy Lai's arrest

On December 3, a court denied him bail over a charge relating to the illegal use of his company's premises. His arrest comes a day after three pro-democracy activists were also arrested and jailed.

The cases have caused fear that there is a new crackdown on Hong Kong's activists and media figures. A controversial new security law spurs it. Lai was arrested under the National Security Law just earlier this year, but he was eventually released on bail.

China has stated that the new law will help return the stability in the territory after a year of civil unrest. However, critics say that it is just an attempt to silence the people, as reported by The Washington Post.

Also, former Hong Kong pro-democracy legislator, who was also arrested, Ted Hui, has announced that he is going into exile during a trip to Denmark.

The 73-year-old Jimmy Lai was arrested on December 2 along with two other senior executives from media company Next Digital, according to The Guardian.

Lai is the founder of Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily. Apple Daily is a well-read tabloid and is frequently critical of Hong Kong and leadership in mainland China.

On December 2, the three arrested men appeared in court. They faced charges related to the illegal use of the headquarters of their company and for doing activities that are not permitted by its lease.

The charges also stated that they had sublet a section of the company's premises. The landlord is a corporation established by the government to run the industrial area in Hong Kong.

According to an Apple Daily report, the fraud charge is not being heard under the National Security Law, but the judge presiding over the case had been hand-picked by Carrie Lam, the leader of the city, to handle national security cases.

The police statement did not name those detained during the arrested, but noted that Jimmy Lai was still under investigation for violating the National Security Law.

Who is Jimmy Lai?

Jimmy Lai is one of the most prominent supporters of the pro-democracy movement in the city. He is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. Lai started in the clothing industry and eventually went into media and he founded Next Digital.

The local media is fearful of Beijing, but Lai is a thorn for China, both through his publications and writing, which criticizes Chinese leadership.

Lai has been seen as a hero by many residents in Hong Kong, but in mainland China, he is seen as a traitor who threatens Chinese national security.

Earlier this year, Lai was accused of conspiring with foreign forces under the National Security Law. He was arrested in August 2020, and hundreds of police officers raided his newspaper offices. He was later released on bail.

Lai was interviewed by the BBC before his arrest, and he said that he would not give in to intimidation. He said that if they can induce fear in you, that is the cheapest way to control you and the most effective way, and they know it.

