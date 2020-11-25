Hunter Biden and Antony Blinken had a meeting twice during 2015, reported Fox News just recently.

Since Hunter's laptop got acquired and emails exposed, they shoved under the rug. Another development in the controversy surrounding the ex-VPs son.

According to reports, Hunter Biden wanted a meeting with Antony Blinken, who will be Biden's choice for secretary of state when he just joined as a board member in Burisma. The controversial Ukrainian energy company in 2015, said a report last Tuesday.

Sources say that Hunter sent an email to Blinken, who was only the deputy secretary of state under his dad in Obama's administration. Through the email, he wanted to request a meeting then, reported Fox News.

On May 22, 2015, Hunter wrote to the deputy secretary that he would like to have a coffee and discuss things. There were some important matters on his mind. It was not indicated specifically in the email.

The secretary made time for Joe Biden's son and made arrangements where they are supposed to meet, mentioned Fox News.

On the date, May 27, 2015, Blinken's aide sent an email of the deputy secretary's itinerary for the day. At 3:30 p.m. The meeting was arranged for that day.

That appointment never came to pass because Hunter's elder brother Beau had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Biden's son never got a chance to see Blinken, as the Washington Post reported.

Also read: Angry Joe Biden Denies Hunter Biden Scandal Expose, Calls it Smear Campaign

After the death of Beau, Hunter and Blinken who was the aide to Joe Biden, also a friend of the family met in July 2015. Allegedly it was not business about Burisma, instead of about Beau and the Bidens, said someone who knew about the meeting, reported New York Post.

These emails that were exchanged by Hunter and Blinken were procured last year, via the Freedom of Information Act request, told Fox News.

Sources say that it was a part of a November 2019 request that originated from the Department by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), from information said Fox news.

Following up on the request by the republican representatives, there was no answer to their queries.

Last September, both Grassley and Johnson decided to make public an 87-page report about somethings amiss during the prior administration. The gist of the report is the Obama's administration did not consider the ramifications and warning signs of Hunter Biden's acceptance of the board membership. He joined the firm on May 12, 2015.

It was not the fact that Biden's son accepted the job in the Ukraine firm that was the issue for those concerned. It was the impact of potential conflict of interest for his father, who is Obama's VP. Joe Biden was part of US policy in Ukraine that made it tenuous for the administration.

Biden Hunter was paid "$50,000" per month, he was not qualified for the position, said sources. All these were the content of the 87-page report.

Last Tuesday, ex-VP announced that a nomination of Blinken for secretary of state because of his qualifications.

After the reported meeting of Hunter Biden and Antony Blinken, there is no answer from Hunter's lawyers or the vocal Biden transition team.

