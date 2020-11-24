NEW YORK - The Big Apple's first black mayor in 1989, David Dinkins, who is also famously known as a 'gorgeous mosaic' in the nation's largest metropolis, New York City has died on Monday night according to numerous sources.

The 93-year-old New York City's former mayor passed away due to natural causes at his home in the Upper East Side at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the source, a home health aide had discovered Dinkins was not breathing and the medical aide immediately called 911.

The death of the former mayor came a little over a month after his wife, Joyce also died at their home at the age of 89, ABC News reported.

Dinkins did not only defeated the three-term incumbent Mayor at that time, Ed Koch, during the 1989 Democratic primary, but also beaten the Republican Rudy Giuliani that year, becoming the 106th mayor of the city.

His rival during the 1989 elections, Giuliani, mourned the death of Dinkins on Monday night.

Giuliani wrote on Twitter that he extends his deepest condolences to the family of former Mayor David Dinkins, and to the many New Yorkers who supported him.

He also added that Dinkins gave a great deal of his life in service to their great City, a service that is honored and respected by all.

Dinkins would serve one-term until 1993 when he was narrowly defeated in a rematch by his GOP foe during his re-election bid.

His time in office was marked by rampant crime and racial unrest, but despite the turmoil, Dinkins led the city with grace and dignity.

He was respected even by his foes in politics and left him an admired figure even when his tenure was long over, Reuters reported.

Former Governor of New York, David Patterson, the first African-American governor shared that David was a historic Mayor as he showed that a black candidate can win biracial support in a city-wide race.

He also added that he tried very hard to be the mayor of all the people and there is an appreciation for him.

Dinkins led the nation's largest city 20 years before Barack Obama was elected as the first African-American president in the country.

Civil rights activist, Al Sharpton, shared that David Dinkins was a forerunner to Barrack Obama as he was elected saying the same things.

He also shared that Dinkins changed the psychology of American politics as he made it more progressive and inclusive.

Despite residents agreeing and disagreeing with his liberal politics, Dinkins was loved by many.

Ken Sunshine, the first chief of staff who served Dinkins, shared that Dinkins maintained being a gentleman, his class, and dignity which is so rare in today's world.

Even Sharpton mentioned that he was almost too nice to be mayor of New York.

According to Business Insider, Dinkins was born on July 10, 1927, in Trenton, New Jersey, but his family moved to Harlem but the young Dinkins returned to Trenton wherein he attended his high school.

His studies were disrupted by World War II especially during his stay at Howard Univesity.

Before returning to Howard, wherein he graduated with honors and a bachelor's degree in mathematics, Dinkins served in the United States Marine Corps.

The late former New York City mayor was married to his Howard classmate, Joyce Burrow, and earned his law degree in 1956 from Brooklyn Law School.



