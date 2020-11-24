A coronavirus stimulus check was cashed by Kyle Rittenhouse to buy the semi-automatic rifle, which police believe he used to allegedly shoot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Protest shooting in Kenosha Wisconsin

The detained Rittenhouse stated that he reacted in self-defense in a conference call with The Washington Post and seemed to have no remorse for arming himself on the tragic August night as demonstrators marched in the aftermath of Jacob Blake's police killing.

Rittenhouse had later informed the authorities that during the protests, he and another friend have been "hired" to provide protection for businesses. Later that night, police announced that Rittenhouse allegedly killed two of the demonstrators, killing them.

A day after the shooting incidents of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse, 17, who also had served as a YMCA lifeguard, has been apprehended at his home in Antioch, Illinois.

Moreover, Rittenhouse also stated that he did not feel bad owning a firearm that night, simply saying that he "had to protect" himself and that if he hadn't, he "would have died that night."

To buy the rifle that he used on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse admits that he used his stimulus check for the cash to bring to his friend Dominick Black as Rittenhouse was not old enough to purchase himself a firearm.

Rittenhouse stated in his first jailhouse conference call: "I got my $1,200 from the coronavirus Illinois unemployment because I was on furlough from YMCA, and I got my first unemployment check, so I was like, 'Oh, I'll use this to buy it."

His friend Black, presently facing criminal charges of handing the gun to Rittenhouse, reportedly held the gun at his father's house in Kenosha. Black claimed that on the evening of Aug. 25 that Rittenhouse ended up taking the rifle out of the house and went to Kenosha with him to "protect businesses" during the protests.

After the shooting incident, Rittenhouse decided to return to Antioch but had been extradited to Kenosha on Oct. 30, where he has been currently being detained on a $2 million bond

Kyle Rittenhouse released

After his lawyer posted the $2 million, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright had informed CNN that Rittenhouse had been discharged Friday afternoon.

In a tweet on Friday, Attorney Lin Wood, Rittenhouse's attorney, stated that Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, Inc., as well as actor Ricky Schroder, had helped to raise Rittenhouse's "required $2M cash bail."

Rittenhouse confronts allegations that he reportedly shot Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum as well as injured Gaige Grosskreutz amid the demonstrations, which preceded the shooting of Jacob Blake by the police in Kenosha in August.

He is now facing two criminal murder charges in the death of Rosenbaum and Huber, as well as a count of attempted murder charges in the incident of Grosskreutz. According to court documents, he is also charged with possession of a deadly weapon for being under 18, also an offense.

The police disclosed in a similar story in Virginia in October that a man lied to make perjured papers to secure a $2.5 million loan from the coronavirus relief package. It was later discovered out that the man was using the money to buy an aircraft of his own as well as a luxury vehicle.

