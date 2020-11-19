Climate change increases the likelihood or potency of events, including heatwaves, floods, and drought, and inflicts billions of dollars worth of damage.

However, it would not affect each person equally.

A new report was released at the COP25 climate meeting in Madrid entitled "Addressing the climate change and poverty nexus: A coordinated approach in the context of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement." It was produced by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). It indicated the effectiveness of climate mitigation and adjustment and how they can be bolstered when intertwined with poverty reduction and food security (and vice versa).

Due to climate change, the range of the number of people falling into poverty is from 32 million to 132 million in most situations. Such results are proportionate with available global poverty estimates increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported PreventionWeb.

Climate change pressurizes the ability to eradicate poverty, ensure global food security, and obtain sustainable development. An estimated 736 million people thrive in extreme poverty, and the global response to climate change would define how we feed future generations, reported the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Poverty is beyond a shortage of income. Factors including climate change impact poverty levels, people's resilience, and their potency to go beyond poverty and into a sustainable livelihood.

The number of people in poverty would increase between 68 million and 132 million by 2030 due to climate change, reported the World Bank.

The existence of poverty across the globe is common knowledge, but many of us are not informed of its leading cause.

In Bangladesh, over 12 million people remain to thrive in poverty in its coastal regions, mainly affected by disasters, including cyclones. Numerous slums are located in low-lying urban regions that are most susceptible to flooding.

Climate change would manifest itself in the 21st century through sea-level rise, anthropogenic temperature alterations, and bolstered frequency or intensity of natural disasters and extreme weather. Damages from climate change are slated to vary across and within nations based on land topology, the proximity of seas and oceans, initial temperature levels, and industry structure.

The greatest existential challenge is climate change. It depicts the widening gulf between rich and poor and racial disparities. Climate change does not impact all people equally: low-income communities and Black people are affected first and worst by climate effects, including extreme heat and flooding.

As our planet is warming up, we are expected to have more extreme weather events. As droughts, floods, and heatwaves become more powerful and reoccurring, people tend to lose their jobs, lose their homes, and eat less food.

New research indicates that without action, climate change can push over 100 million people into extreme poverty by 2030. Along with this, poverty impacts would be increasing following 2030 until climate policies succeed in diminishing global carbon emissions to zero to stabilize climate change. It would make sense that people would focus on the pessimistic perspective of these results.

