Actress and director Olivia Wilde and comedian Jason Sudeikis have announced that they are going their separate ways after dating for 10 years.

Calling it quits

According to E! News, Wilde and Sudeikis have officially ended their seven-year engagement. The two were together for three years before Sudeikis proposed.

People reported that the actress and former SNL host broke up at the beginning of this year. A source close to them said that it was amicable, and both have transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. Their children are now their priority and the heart of their family's relationship.

The couple has two children together, their 6-year-old son Otis Alexander and 4-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. It is still not clear what caused them to split.

Both Wilde and Sudeikis' careers have seen major success in the past few years, with numerous roles taking them to different cities across the globe.

Most recently, Wilde began filming on the high-anticipated "Don't Worry Darling," starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Meanwhile, Sudeikis has been hard at work getting production started on the second season of the Apple+ series "Ted Lasso." But both of their projects have experienced delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple's history

Sudeikis and Wilde's love story began in 2011 when the two met at a "Saturday Night Live" after-party. Sudeikis said in an interview that the two hit it off that night.

At the time they met, Wilde was seeing someone else, but she later became single, leaving Sudeikis a chance to swoop in. He recalled that he did not make any moves, and he was just very busy with other things. He then found time, Wilde became single, and the two started dating.

After three years of dating, Sudeikis proposed to her. However, the former couple was in no rush to get married and welcomed their son Otis first.

Wilde then shared that she saw no point in exchanging vows soon and explained that it does not matter whether a couple has a child first or not, or if they get married first. She added that having a child made them feel more committed and promised already.

Jason Sudeikis is not new to high profile relationships, as he had a pretty long list of celebrity ex-girlfriends throughout his career. Before dating Wilde, he was rumored to be with actress Eva Mendes from June 2011 to July 2011.

Mendes and Sudeikis were rumored to be a couple when the two were spotted out on double dates with their co-stars and were seen making out in a car in Santa Monica, California.

Sudeikis also dated "Mad Men" actress January Jones from July 2010 to January 2011. The two were spotted making out in front of their peers at the 2010 ESPY Awards, according to Just Jared. But, they called it quits after a few months as they could not handle a long-distance relationship.

Sudeikis was also formerly married to "30 Rock" writer Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010, but after six years of marriage, they called it quits.

